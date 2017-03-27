Courtesy of HBO

Westworld Promotes Louis Herthum

These violent delights have rather lucrative ends: Westworld has upped Louis Herthum to a series regular ahead of Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports.

The actor appeared in six episodes of the HBO sci-fi drama’s first season, playing host Peter Abernathy, father of Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores.

Herthum recently was cast as Pat Halstead, father of Chicago Med‘s Dr. Will Halstead (and Chicago P.D.‘s Det. Jay Halstead) on the NBC medical drama. His episode will air on Thursday, April 13 (9/8c).

His other TV credits include True BloodLongmireNarcos and Breaking Bad.

Herthum’s promotion follows a recent, similar bump for Talulah Riley, who plays host Angela.

