Pretty Little Liars Season 7B: Watch the Dramatic First Minute Now

Pretty Little Liars is giving us a “Spoby” reunion — though not the one fans asked for — when the series returns for its final run on April 18 (Freeform, 8/7c).
The network on Monday released the first minute of the Season 7B premiere, which picks up just moments after Spencer’s near-fatal shooting. And she’s not the only one being rushed to the hospital.
As you’ll see in the video below, the four conscious Liars — Aria, Hanna, Emily and Alison — are surprised to see Toby also being wheeled in for surgery, following his and Yvonne’s car accident. (These girls clearly didn’t watch the 7A finale!)
(Side note: I love that even the non-creepy characters on this show are still inadvertently creepy. Case in point: the EMT who tells Spencer, “I’m not your mother, but I’m going to take care of you like I was.”)
Hit PLAY on the video below, then drop a comment with your hopes for the final 10 episodes. (Plus, any new theories about AD?)
Liars, we’re tired of keeping secrets… Watch the FIRST MINUTE of the #PrettyLittleLiars final season premiere right NOW. #PLLEndGame pic.twitter.com/QU1ZSoLniB
— Pretty Little Liars (@PLLTVSeries) March 27, 2017
I predict Toby stays in a coma for part of the season while Spencer deals with her mama drama. Also, I am really gonna miss this show.
I never wanna know who A.D. is. I want those girls to always be wondering. I’m gonna miss it so much.
Toby Here? Where Yvonne she’s dead Hanna i can’t wait to see the final episodes its going to be exciting the reveals going to miss this show :( 7 years long