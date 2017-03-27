Pretty Little Liars Season 7B: Watch the Dramatic First Minute Now

Pretty Little Liars is giving us a “Spoby” reunion — though not the one fans asked for — when the series returns for its final run on April 18 (Freeform, 8/7c).

The network on Monday released the first minute of the Season 7B premiere, which picks up just moments after Spencer’s near-fatal shooting. And she’s not the only one being rushed to the hospital.

As you’ll see in the video below, the four conscious Liars — Aria, Hanna, Emily and Alison — are surprised to see Toby also being wheeled in for surgery, following his and Yvonne’s car accident. (These girls clearly didn’t watch the 7A finale!)

(Side note: I love that even the non-creepy characters on this show are still inadvertently creepy. Case in point: the EMT who tells Spencer, “I’m not your mother, but I’m going to take care of you like I was.”)

