Pretty Little Liars Spoilers
Courtesy of Freeform

Pretty Little Liars Season 7B: Watch the Dramatic First Minute Now

By /

Pretty Little Liars is giving us a “Spoby” reunion — though not the one fans asked for — when the series returns for its final run on April 18 (Freeform, 8/7c).

RELATEDPretty Little Liars @ PaleyFest: ‘Happy Endings’ for All, Plus More Scoop

The network on Monday released the first minute of the Season 7B premiere, which picks up just moments after Spencer’s near-fatal shooting. And she’s not the only one being rushed to the hospital.

Pretty Little Liars Series Finale Photos
Launch Gallery

As you’ll see in the video below, the four conscious Liars — Aria, Hanna, Emily and Alison — are surprised to see Toby also being wheeled in for surgery, following his and Yvonne’s car accident. (These girls clearly didn’t watch the 7A finale!)

VIDEOSPretty Little Liars: A.D. Delivers Twisted Surprise in First Clip From 7B

(Side note: I love that even the non-creepy characters on this show are still inadvertently creepy. Case in point: the EMT who tells Spencer, “I’m not your mother, but I’m going to take care of you like I was.”)

Hit PLAY on the video below, then drop a comment with your hopes for the final 10 episodes. (Plus, any new theories about AD?)

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Jimmy says:
    March 27, 2017 at 4:36 PM

    I predict Toby stays in a coma for part of the season while Spencer deals with her mama drama. Also, I am really gonna miss this show.

    Reply
  2. Monica says:
    March 27, 2017 at 4:56 PM

    Toby Here? Where Yvonne she’s dead Hanna i can’t wait to see the final episodes its going to be exciting the reveals going to miss this show :( 7 years long

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 