Supergirl Recap: The Parents' Trap

Monday’s Supergirl started off sappier than a stack of pancakes drenched in maple syrup — ironically the only dish missing from the lavish breakfast-in-bed Mon-El prepared for Kara.
But things took a grim turn when it was discovered that a sizable bounty had been placed on Kara’s head, and guess who put it there? I’ll give you a hint: Their names rhyme with “Shmon-El’s Mom” and “Shmon-El’s Dad.” Though they initially denied these allegations during a trip to Mon-El’s bar (“You work here? As a servant?”), the truth was eventually revealed — as were Rhea’s true feelings about Supergirl — when Mon-El’s mom decided to take a Kryptonite dagger to the Face of Steel.
In exchange for sparing Kara’s life, Mon-El agreed to join the king and queen on their four-year (!) trip back to Daxam, but in an extremely relatable twist, tensions rose between Mon-El and his parents almost immediately into the family road trip; first came a slap from Rhea, then a relocation to the royal dungeon. (I get that she’s playing a villain, but we’re all loving Teri Hatcher on this show, right? I need the next addition to the Arrow-verse to be a Real Housewives of Daxam prequel.)
Fortunately, Mon-El’s “real” family wasn’t quite ready to let him go just yet. Implementing a clever bait-and-switch — in which J’onn disguised himself as Kara — the gang was able to liberate Mon-El and convince his parents to let him stay without interference. … Well, one of his parents, anyway. In the episode’s final moments, Rhea lashed out at Lar Gand (“You betrayed me, my love”) and delivered a fatal stab to his abdomen before setting her sights back on Earth. (Again, I know I shouldn’t be, but I’m loving this character.)
Speaking of situations that fluctuated between sappy and soggy, Alex and Maggie bumped into Maggie’s ex-girlfriend Emily on their way out of couple’s yoga — and for reasons unknown to anyone who’s ever met their partner’s ex, Alex insisted that they all get together for dinner. (Seriously, what?) When Emily eventually stood them up on their awkward date, Alex tracked her down for an apology… and got a history lesson instead.
After learning that Maggie cheated on Emily, Alex sat her girlfriend down for a little therapy lesson. Like most of the developments in Maggie’s life, her past with Emily wasn’t something she felt comfortable facing — which is exactly why she needed to do it. And she did. And now all is well in Sanvers-ville. Phew.
OK, let’s hear your thoughts on this week’s episode — including your theories about Madam President’s out-of-this-world twist. (She’s definitely an alien!) Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.
Oh my Daxam gods, but I love me some Queen Rhea as played by Terry Hatcher! And I’m not going to apologize, but I love Kara and Mon-El (Romayo and Juleit), and I love Mon-El and Winn (“You finally watched Star Wars”). Chris Wood has brought such a new dynamic to the show this year and I really hope he stays around a long time.
I agree. Love Karamel.
Finally….I hear so much hate for him…. But I LOVE MonEl
If he wasn’t taking over the show having more screen time than most of the characters maybe I would like him. Maybe if they didn’t have Kara say stupid crap like all she needs is her blog and Mon-el(screw her family) I would like him. Maybe if everything wasn’t about Mon-el I would like him. Changing Supergirl to fit and serve her Doucheboy boyfriend with their sickening teenage romance
Yes, this. He was better in the beginning before they decided that Kara MUST be his girlfriend and stripped away her agency. She has no real story this season because of him.
Now, Andy, I love your recaps and know you are a student of Supergirl, but the show previously revealed Madame President is an alien! I think it was at the end of the first episode Lynda Carter appeared, where as the President was leaving the DEO her face briefly flashed from human to alien. Please tell me I’m not imagining this???
Your not…. But we got a full alien reveal. I was hoping someone knows what type of alien she is. As a freak fan of Dr. Who sooooo many races of aliens
maybe she is femmale dominators ? he say that we see Dominators in Supergirl
You are correct although I only vaguely recall what her alien face looked like, I thought it was a different alien face? Unclear if she’s actually a villain yet. Please tell me she’s not a White Martian. Still there seems to be too many aliens who conveniently can morph into human form.
No, I remember it too. Trying to figure out what her end game is. I figure she’ll be the season finale cliffhanger.
You’re not imaging it. She did reveal herself to be an alien, though we’re all still waiting for her to reveal her true intentions. I’m also waiting to see her “other jet”.
Felt like the writers headr the hate mon el was getting and decided to not write him so obnoxious but the question still looms. Why does Kara feel so strongly for him? She’s willing to risk her life, die for him in this episode and i’m just sitting here wondering what did the writers put in here to make us care? Why does Kara love him. when he’s been pretty basic
I feel like we might be watching different shows. Why does anyone love anyone? At a minimum there’s a connection or a spark. Sometimes it’s because opposites attract. Sometimes it’s hate, which is just a thin line from love. Regardless, from Mon-El’s first appearance there have been so many moments showing their spark, their connection. The way they glanced at each other, they way they talked to and about each other. All of that has been there. All of the normal small hints that two characters are falling for each other. It’s been slow – very gradual – so is that what’s throwing people off? They haven’t been paying attention?
In real life sure, but this is a TV show. its the writers jobs to do more than give us looks and glances, its been plenty of those but we need story too. Its not our job to read into everything or just assume its all happening off screen.
Kara has shown she is willing to risk her life for any of her friends, not just him.. thats part of what makes her a hero.
Maybe if this show felt like Supergirl instead of the Mon-el show people wouldn’t complain
It doesn’t feel like that… some people just like complaining.
Yes. And his only reason for being a hero is her.
Lar Gand wasn’t in on the bounty and seemed very dismayed his wife put out the hit. I saw it coming but I’m really bummed out that Lar Gar got murdered by his wife. Poor Mon-El when he finds out.
So let me get this straight. Kara, the defender of National City and who has put the helpless way above anything, suddenly decides to risk a war with a giant alien warship to rescue her boyfriend from his Mommy? And Alex et al go against PotUS to save their
‘family member’ Mon-El? I just……what? Perhaps if they actually showed us that development instead of just expecting us to go with it when it pops up it may make more sense. Probably not, but I mean, wow, what a stinker of an ep if you’re a fan of Kara Zor-el/Supergirl. Teri Hatcher as the baddie is kind of fabulous though, loving that casting choice!
She would do the same for any of her other friends had they been captured by aliens also. Why is that so hard to get?
Would she? All she needs is Douche-el according to her
Loving Teri as evil Queen Rhea, but I keep waiting for them to put some serious obstacles in the relationship between Kara and Mon-El to slow it down. I enjoy their relationship, but it’s moved too far to quickly and sucks up too much of the storytelling and adventure for Supergirl.
This season is fire compared to last season tbh
I love Mon El and Kara together and have enjoyed the couch scenes. I hope Mon El stays around for a long time.
That said I miss the Kara and Alex sister scenes. I feel like we rarely see them interacting any more. When was the last time they had a couch scene?
I’m also enjoying Teri Hatcher in this role. She seems to be enjoying it and she makes for a great villain.
So… Did James ever get up after Mon el flung him across that roof??…did any one check… Did no one care… I mean Kara (who spent an entire year chasing him to then dump him) ran after Mon el who she punched.. But we never even saw James again… Smh i liked James well enough.. But if this is all the writers are gonna give him… Please kill him iff so i don’t spend parts of every episode wondering where jimmy is
Oh my! That’s a strong closing to what started as a very funny post! Because I truly LOLed simply because I 100% forgot about James. That’s actually sad now that I think about it, how this S1 character has been written to become so insignificant in terms of storyline. I know there’s a James-centric episode coming up, but it does seem like a waste of Mechad Brooke’s talents.
Why does he have to die? Just send him back to Metropolis.
Teri Hatcher has been great, but I figured out she was going to kill Lar well before she actually did.
They’re still doing nothing to actually change Mr Blandsome. It was so disgusting last week when he said that his reason for being a hero was just to spend time with Kara, which means nobody can really count on him to help them if they’re not her. And really just barely 24 hour break up?
Not entirely happy with what was going on with Alex and Maggie this episode either. Still they don’t gross me out like the Daxamite who has taken over the show.
Mon-el gets a pass from comments like that cause he’s attractive. Remember Kara once said all she needs is her blog and Him. Screw Winn J’onn and her sister. It’s all about Mon-el.
When is this show gonna stop being the Mon-el show? He gets Hate cause he eats up screen time and takes time away from other relationships like the Sanvers sisters. I don’t give a crap about the romance where it’s written like they are 13 year olds.
Terri Hatcher is definitely not a Desperate Housewife anymore. The end was a shocker. She’s really good a playing the evil queen. Lol!