Sarah Silverman I Love You America
Shutterstock

TVLine Items: Sarah Silverman Talk Show, Difficult People Return and More

By /

Is Sarah Silverman the next Samantha Bee or John Oliver?

Hulu has given a 10-episode order to I Love You, America, a half-hour show in which the comedienne discusses the country’s current political/emotional landscape and seeks to connect with people who hold opinions that differ from her own.

RELATEDStephen King, J.J. Abrams’ Castle Rock Lands 10-Episode Series Order at Hulu

The weekly program — produced by Funny or Die — marks Hulu’s first foray into the talk show/variety genre.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Difficult People Season 3 will premiere Tuesday, Aug. 8, on Hulu.

RELATEDJohn Cho to Play Billy Eichner’s Boyfriend on Difficult People Season 3

* Harry Connick Jr.’s daytime talk show Harry has been renewed for Season 2, our sister site Variety reports.

* Discovery Channel is reviving the game show Cash Cab, with a new twist: comedy, film and TV stars will pick up the unsuspecting passengers/contestants, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki is teaming with Science Channel to executive-produce and appear in the prank series SciJinks, which will use cutting-edge science to stage outrageous stunts and practical jokes.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 