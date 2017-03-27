TVLine Items: Sarah Silverman Talk Show, Difficult People Return and More

Is Sarah Silverman the next Samantha Bee or John Oliver?

Hulu has given a 10-episode order to I Love You, America, a half-hour show in which the comedienne discusses the country’s current political/emotional landscape and seeks to connect with people who hold opinions that differ from her own.

The weekly program — produced by Funny or Die — marks Hulu’s first foray into the talk show/variety genre.

* Difficult People Season 3 will premiere Tuesday, Aug. 8, on Hulu.

* Harry Connick Jr.’s daytime talk show Harry has been renewed for Season 2, our sister site Variety reports.

* Discovery Channel is reviving the game show Cash Cab, with a new twist: comedy, film and TV stars will pick up the unsuspecting passengers/contestants, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki is teaming with Science Channel to executive-produce and appear in the prank series SciJinks, which will use cutting-edge science to stage outrageous stunts and practical jokes.