Dancing With the Stars: Who Was the First Couple Booted From Season 24?

If you were hoping for Monday’s episode of Dancing With the Stars to be shocking and unpredictable, bad news: Everything unfolded in exactly the way you’d expect for a Week 2 outing.

Professional athletes delivered many of the evening’s most electric routines. A pro dancer was injured. Charo was, once again, a little insane. And, when it came time for one couple to be eliminated, the first pair ousted likely did not come as much of a surprise.

But I’d expect nothing less from the second episode of Dancing‘s 24th season, and Monday’s installment — despite being predictable — was no less enjoyable for it.

Before we get to the results, a few notable performances from the broadcast:

BEST OF THE NIGHT

Normani Kordei and pro Val Chmerkovskiy (Cha-Cha) — Here’s another superlative to award Normani and Val’s performance: Most Infurating Camera Blocking. With most of the studio audience crowded on the ballroom floor, and Val and Normani confined to a platform, it wasn’t easy for us to see the couple’s fantastic footwork (or for them to make good use of their insane energy). Nevertheless, the Fifth Harmony singer brought remarkable power and commitment to the high-paced number — which, given the fact that she just returned from a trip to Japan, was doubly impressive. Judges’ Score: 32/4o

BEST OF THE NIGHT (RUNNER-UP)

Rashad Jennings and pro Emma Slater (Viennese Waltz) — Perhaps even more surprising than Rashad’s energy and looseness, both of which were showcased plenty last week, is the elegance he brought to Monday’s performance. NFL players and waltzes don’t always mix well, given the grace and vulnerability required — but Rashad was light on his feet, emotional when need be and physically supportive of Emma at every (literal) turn. Judges’ Score: 32/40 Dancing With the Stars Season 24 Odds Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

MOST PUZZLING ROUTINE

Heather Morris and pro Maks Chmerkovskiy Alan Bersten, subbing in for an injured Max (Jive) — Even though Heather is far from a lock for the Mirrorball, I understand the audience’s side-eye at her professional dance background — and I don’t think Maks did his partner any favors by carving out time in the jive to let Heather do a hip-hop breakdown with two female dancers. That type of choreography is Heather’s strong suit, and while it was fun to see the Glee grad in her element, the oddly placed interlude seemed unfair to Heather’s competitors (many of whom are just trying to master a box step). Judges’ Score: 30/40

WORST OF THE NIGHT

Mr. T and pro Kim Herjavec (Paso Doble) — Truthfully, I hesitate to call any of Monday’s routines “the worst”; even Mr. T and Chris Kattan, who are the weaker links of Season 24, showed vast improvement from Week 1, and they’re nothing if not committed to learning. Still, the A-Team star struggled through a fairly low-energy paso doble, seemingly so concentrated on getting the steps right that he forgot to have fun along the way. Judges’ Score: 22/40

And now, the season’s first results:

TWO COUPLES IN JEOPARDY

Chris Kattan and pro Witney Carson

Charo and pro Keo Motsepe

ELIMINATED

Chris Kattan and pro Witney Carson

Your turn! Were Chris and Witney the right choice for first elimination? Hit the comments with your thoughts on this week’s episode.