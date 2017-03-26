Quotes of the Week: The Walking Dead, Bones, The Flash, Late Show and More

As the final week of March gets underway, we’re closing out the month the only way we know how: with a jam-packed edition of Quotes of the Week.
This time around, we’ve got The Last Man on Earth‘s questionable first-aid kit addition, a puzzling grammar faux pas on Vanderpump Rules, a heartbreaking reflection on The Walking Dead and Stephen Colbert’s cheeky jab at Ryan Reynolds’ other superhero persona.
Also featured in our weekly round-up: double doses of Feud, The Flash‘s musical crossover with Supergirl and more.
Also featured in our weekly round-up: double doses of Feud, The Flash's musical crossover with Supergirl and more.
Mine was from Colony. Ominous speech from Laura Innes – head of the Red Hands
“We are under attack, but our enemy didn’t come from the skies. Our enemy was already here. The Raps only needed one resource in order to maintain control, and we surrendered it to them without a fight. Make no mistake, our occupation is rooted in moral compromise. Men and women who have told themselves that the only way to survive is to join their enemy, that the treason they have committed against their own kind is justifiable. That they had no other choice. Without this resource, without their human collaborators, the Raps would be powerless. We are the architects of our own oppression, but we all have the power to disarm the enemy, to starve them of the collaborators they need. We only need to unite behind the law of our bloc. If you collaborate, you die.”
Agreed. What a great speach! Season 2 has been pretty good so far.
Colbert and Maher are so hilarious.
I lol-ed at this hidden gem in “The Good Fight”, unfriendly banter between a miloyiannopoulos-esque douchebag (the excellent guest star John Cameron Mitchell) and the no-nonsense lawyer Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo, of The Good Wife fame).
Why do you need funds for that ?
Why do you need funds for that dress ?
Because I don’t wanna end up in that jacket.