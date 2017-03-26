Quotes of the Week: The Walking Dead, Bones, The Flash, Late Show and More

As the final week of March gets underway, we’re closing out the month the only way we know how: with a jam-packed edition of Quotes of the Week.

This time around, we’ve got The Last Man on Earth‘s questionable first-aid kit addition, a puzzling grammar faux pas on Vanderpump Rules, a heartbreaking reflection on The Walking Dead and Stephen Colbert’s cheeky jab at Ryan Reynolds’ other superhero persona.

Also featured in our weekly round-up: double doses of Feud, The Flash‘s musical crossover with Supergirl and more.

Check out the attached gallery – or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!