Courtesy of Fox; CBS; Shutterstock (2)

TV Characters With Mystery Names: Penny, Columbo, Kramer and 24 Others

By /

On Tuesday, New Girl is set to divulge Schmidt’s first name — a detail that has been kept secret from its audience for nearly six full seasons.

And with the big reveal coming up, it got us thinking: Just how many TV characters’ names have been kept under wraps over the years? Not just on current shows (such as Teen Wolf, Grey’s Anatomy and Once Upon a Time), but on shows from yesteryear (including timeless treasures like Columbo and Seinfeld, and modern classics like How I Met Your Mother, House and Sex and the City) that continue to hold a special place in all of our hearts.

TV Characters With Mystery Names
Launch Gallery

PHOTOSCancelled Quickly: Viva Laughlin, Doubt and 23 Other Infamous TV Flame-Outs

What follows is an extensive small-screen history consisting of the following: (A) characters whose first, last or full names have never been revealed, and (B) characters whose names were kept secret for multiple seasons. (Angels, aliens and other inhuman entities were not included.)

PHOTOSTV’s 55 Most Shocking Deaths Ever (Including a Certain Nashville Casualty)

Browse the attached character gallery — or click here for direct access — then chime in below and give us your best guesses for any of the names not disclosed.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

17 Comments
  1. jennylee27 says:
    March 26, 2017 at 1:12 PM

    Do we have a first name for Patterson on Blindspot?!

    Reply
  2. Azerty says:
    March 26, 2017 at 1:15 PM

    The only one missing in the list is Malcolm ! And the most waited for’me is the mother on HIMYM that one was one hell of a ride!

    Reply
  3. westwingwolf says:
    March 26, 2017 at 1:17 PM

    No mention of Parker or Sophie from Leverage. We don’t know if Parker is her first name or last name. And the reveal of Sophie’s true name in the finale also stated that that wasn’t really her name.

    Reply
  4. Daya says:
    March 26, 2017 at 1:18 PM

    I hope Parker from Leverage is in this gallery–my father and I still disagree whether that’s her surname or her forename!

    Reply
  5. DJ Doena says:
    March 26, 2017 at 1:28 PM

    Is she Penny Hofstadter though? Has the name change ever been confirmed?

    Reply
  6. Ole Thorvald Helland says:
    March 26, 2017 at 1:29 PM

    Monroe and Patterson is missing. From Grimm and Blindspot

    Reply
  7. DJ Doena says:
    March 26, 2017 at 1:33 PM

    I don’t think Uhura’s first name was ever revealed during the original series and films. I’ve heard the name Nyota before the reboot films but never officially. Nor does anyone know Spock’s first name (it is said to be unpronouncable by Humans)

    Reply
  8. Mike says:
    March 26, 2017 at 1:41 PM

    We never learned Ugly Naked Guy’s name on Friends.

    Reply
  9. Stefanie says:
    March 26, 2017 at 1:42 PM

    It took several seasons of The Closer before Provenza’s name Louis was revealed.

    Reply
  10. Bianca says:
    March 26, 2017 at 1:47 PM

    You forgot Cappie, from Greek. His name was only revealed in the series finale.

    Reply
  11. Rachel says:
    March 26, 2017 at 1:50 PM

    Drew Wu, really? Can’t say I remembered that name reveal. Wow

    Reply
  12. Tom says:
    March 26, 2017 at 2:09 PM

    The Doctor

    Reply
  13. John C. Bunnell says:
    March 26, 2017 at 2:16 PM

    For goodness’ sake, how do you do this article and gallery without mentioning “Remington Steele”?

    Reply
  14. Janice says:
    March 26, 2017 at 2:20 PM

    There was also Buzz on The Closer. We didn’t find out his first name was Frances until the final season when they all get served
    Dr. Morales. We found out his first name is Fernando in last week’s episode of Major Crimes

    Reply
  15. DJ Doena says:
    March 26, 2017 at 2:22 PM

    Granted, “Stingray” had only one season but was his name ever revealed?

    Reply
  16. Thithya says:
    March 26, 2017 at 2:29 PM

    What about Banshee? We never learned Hood’s real name.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 