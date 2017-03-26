TV Characters With Mystery Names: Penny, Columbo, Kramer and 24 Others

On Tuesday, New Girl is set to divulge Schmidt’s first name — a detail that has been kept secret from its audience for nearly six full seasons.
And with the big reveal coming up, it got us thinking: Just how many TV characters’ names have been kept under wraps over the years? Not just on current shows (such as Teen Wolf, Grey’s Anatomy and Once Upon a Time), but on shows from yesteryear (including timeless treasures like Columbo and Seinfeld, and modern classics like How I Met Your Mother, House and Sex and the City) that continue to hold a special place in all of our hearts.
What follows is an extensive small-screen history consisting of the following: (A) characters whose first, last or full names have never been revealed, and (B) characters whose names were kept secret for multiple seasons. (Angels, aliens and other inhuman entities were not included.)
Browse the attached character gallery — or click here for direct access — then chime in below and give us your best guesses for any of the names not disclosed.
Do we have a first name for Patterson on Blindspot?!
The only one missing in the list is Malcolm ! And the most waited for’me is the mother on HIMYM that one was one hell of a ride!
No mention of Parker or Sophie from Leverage. We don’t know if Parker is her first name or last name. And the reveal of Sophie’s true name in the finale also stated that that wasn’t really her name.
I hope Parker from Leverage is in this gallery–my father and I still disagree whether that’s her surname or her forename!
Is she Penny Hofstadter though? Has the name change ever been confirmed?
Monroe and Patterson is missing. From Grimm and Blindspot
I don’t think Uhura’s first name was ever revealed during the original series and films. I’ve heard the name Nyota before the reboot films but never officially. Nor does anyone know Spock’s first name (it is said to be unpronouncable by Humans)
Is it his first or last name not pronounceable? I forget precisely
We never learned Ugly Naked Guy’s name on Friends.
It took several seasons of The Closer before Provenza’s name Louis was revealed.
You forgot Cappie, from Greek. His name was only revealed in the series finale.
Drew Wu, really? Can’t say I remembered that name reveal. Wow
The Doctor
For goodness’ sake, how do you do this article and gallery without mentioning “Remington Steele”?
There was also Buzz on The Closer. We didn’t find out his first name was Frances until the final season when they all get served
Dr. Morales. We found out his first name is Fernando in last week’s episode of Major Crimes
Granted, “Stingray” had only one season but was his name ever revealed?
What about Banshee? We never learned Hood’s real name.