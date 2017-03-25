Ratings: Sleepy Hollow Ticks Up, as NCAA Hoops Dominate Night

Fox’s Sleepy Hollow this Friday drew 2 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, ticking up on both counts.

RELATEDSleepy Hollow EP Teases Henry’s Role in Finale, Crane’s ‘Ultimate Challenge’

CBS’ NCAA tourney coverage averaged 7.9 mil and a 2.4, easily leading the night on both counts.

RELATEDCBS Renews 16 Series — Which Are Missing?

Over on NBC, Grimm (4.1 mil/0.8) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

RELATEDGrimm‘s David Giuntoli Dishes Two (!) Big Deaths, Series Finale Time Jumps

The CW’s The Originals (1 mil/0.4) ticked up from its season opener, while Reign (760K/0.2) was flat.

RELATEDThe Originals Recap: The Escape Klaus

ABC’s Last Man Standing (6.1 mil/1.0) and Dr. Ken (4.3 mil/0.8) were steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.