Ratings: Sleepy Hollow Ticks Up, as NCAA Hoops Dominate Night

Fox’s Sleepy Hollow this Friday drew 2 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, ticking up on both counts.
CBS’ NCAA tourney coverage averaged 7.9 mil and a 2.4, easily leading the night on both counts.
Over on NBC, Grimm (4.1 mil/0.8) added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.
The CW’s The Originals (1 mil/0.4) ticked up from its season opener, while Reign (760K/0.2) was flat.
ABC’s Last Man Standing (6.1 mil/1.0) and Dr. Ken (4.3 mil/0.8) were steady.
Good for sleepy I guess. I think it’s time for a proper sleepy hollow finale with no twist or turns just a closed book finale with a little closure that could work as a series ended, And let that cast find new work. Tom mison seems less enthusiastic this season I don’t known what it is, you can tell when someone shows up to work because they have to versus when they want to.
I agree. I’ve noticed that his eyes look dead and he seems to be just going through the motions. I haven’t seen any promotion from his end either. The four horseman concept is interesting but they should have given that to us years ago. Hopefully, they can end on a good note.
I’d noticed that Tom seemed more subdues this season, but I just thought that was the direction his character was going in. But, what do I know, I stopped watching a couple of episodes ago. Good luck to the actors if it gets cancelled.
Sleepy Hollow has improved a lot this year even though I miss Abby, and it’s set itself up perfectly for whatever endgame and I hope it will get a final 13 episode season.