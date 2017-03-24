Liv and Maddie Series Finale Reveals Why Everyone Talks to the Camera

The series finale of Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie scattered the Rooney children to the winds, but not before addressing the one question about the show you didn’t even know you had.

That’s right, I’m talking about the fourth wall-breaking confessionals, which have been a staple of the sitcom ever since it premiered in July 2013. You probably never wondered why the characters do them, but a reason was given during Friday’s finale — and, honestly, it was kind of brilliant.

Thanks to an inquisitive Dump Truck, we learned that the Rooneys have been starring in a reality show ever since Liv returned to Wisconsin in the Liv and Maddie pilot. As for why the Rooneys haven’t been flocked by fans as a result, the answer is simple: the show only airs in Luxembourg!

Naturally, Dump Truck immediately started bingeing the show, during which he discovered that Joey totally ripped off his look when he created “Falcon.” (And that would have been the episode’s biggest reveal… had Karen not come clean about her own 15-year double life as a party clown.)

So, what’s next for Liv and Maddie’s squad? Let’s break things down, Rooney by Rooney…

* Liv will spend her summer in New York, where she’ll star in the Broadway musical Double Duchess — the story of a duchess who disguises herself as an ordinary girl in order to win a double dutch contest in Brooklyn — before returning to Los Angeles to film the second season of Sing it Live.

* After receiving her grant to build tiny houses in New Orleans, Maddie is giving up basketball camp — and, more or less, the sport in general — to pursue humanitarianism. (“I just think helping people is, like, so much bigger than basketball,” she told Willow. “I think this is what I want to do for the rest of my life.”) Naturally, Diggie is going to spend the summer by Maddie’s side in the Big Easy.

* Joey is also hitting the road, having snagged a gig as the opening act on Jim Breuer’s stand-up comedy tour.

* And Parker is leaving early for the biodome, which has been relocated from Los Angeles (convenient!) to Bolivia (less convenient!), though it took a little pep talk from Liv to help him go through with it: “If your dreams aren’t scaring you, you’re not dreaming big enough,” she told him.

Did the Liv and Maddie finale provide you with enough closure-a-Rooney? Grade the episode below, then drop a comment with your full review.