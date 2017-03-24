Is Grey's Doc Unsympathetic? When Has Flash Seen Superman? Iron Fist Literally Stinks? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about shows including Bates Motel, The Flash, Empire and Grey’s Anatomy!
1 | Could Iron Fist‘s Danny have been any more inept, any slower, in convincing Joy and Ward of his identity? Also, after several days wearing the same dingy clothes — and that was on the heels of his long journey back to America — how riiiiipe was Danny smelling by the time Joy found him on her pristine office couch?
2 | Of all the places Grimm was going to go in its final season, did you ever think the NBC drama would land on “Diana is Satan’s child bride”?
3 | Why, exactly, did Sleepy Hollow‘s Malcolm think Diana would make an excellent Horseman of War?
4 | It’s totally going to turn out that Last Man on Earth‘s Pamela (played by Kristen Wiig) is behind the Yoda stunt, right?
5 | Which tugged harder at your heartstrings, Walking Dead fans: the Daryl/Carol reunion, or that big, more recent Daryl/Maggie scene?
6 | How did Homeland‘s Quinn get away with stealing a small army’s worth of guns and ammunition from a gun store, simply by setting fire to a truck as a diversion? Wouldn’t there be a massive manhunt for him after that?
7 | Are you exhausted from watching Big Little Lies‘ Jane run all the time?
8 | Could Girls‘ Adam and Jessa really write, film and edit an entire movie (even a 47-minute one) over the course of just three episodes? And as annoying as Marnie and her mom can be, wouldn’t it have been nice to have a few more moments of Rita Wilson and Allison Williams singing together at the club?
9 | After this week’s Crashing, isn’t it time for the show to be done with Pete’s ex and instead focus on his nascent comedy career?
10 | We know things move fast in Hollywood, but didn’t it feel a bit early for The Arrangement‘s Kyle and Megan to be saying, “I love you”?
11 | Vanderpump Rules viewers, did we really spot Mr. Robot star Stephanie Corneliussen in the wedding party of Tom and Katie? Or are we just suffering from Elliot-style hallucinations?
12 | Doesn’t Norman’s shrink on Bates Motel have a responsibility to do more than just offer his clearly unhinged former patient a sympathetic shoulder to cry on?
13 | Did being reminded of how magical The Flash‘s Grant Gustin and Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist are together during the musical crossover make you wish they were always on the same show? While Barry’s impression of Kara’s “more famous cousin” was cute, when did he actually meet her Earth’s Clark/Superman…? And can anyone make heads or tails out of why the well-meaning Music Meister drained the heroes’ powers for himself, attacked a bank and challenged Wally?
14 | Is Supergirl‘s “From the Mind of…” promo a bit much?
15 | Did Switched at Birth‘s touching 100th episode affect you way more than you expected?
16 | Who else thought The Americans‘ Philip was going to kill the lookout after the incident at the bug lab?
17 | Regarding Arrow‘s random-ish inclusion of Malcolm Merlyn in this week’s Russia flashbacks: Do you think Kovar will end up helping him develop the machine that destroys the Glades in Season 1?
18 | Did that guy really guess, “A Streetcar NaKed Desire”?!?!
19 | Any other Empire fans feeling a Thirsty-Becky spinoff wherein Cookie and Lucious’ unsung underlings drive around New York kidnapping elderly women while conspiring to take over the world (or at least the music business)?
20 | When Criminal Minds‘ Luke threatened to “take away” Calvin Shaw’s son, were you hoping to hear the incarcerated G-man bellow, “Wallllllllllltttt!”?
21 | Grey’s Anatomy fans, did you assume that Amelia’s speeches about Diane’s body/Diane’s choice were really about her secretly being pregnant? And as downright nasty as she’s been to Owen, does anyone still sympathize with her? Lastly, was it supposed to be a shock that DeLuca loves Jo?
22 | Bones vs. Colony: Who did the multi-perspective episode better?
23 | Seriously, what is this??
24 | What’s up with that Google Alexa user who has neither butter nor olive oil in the house?? Dude!
Hit the comments with your answers – and any other Qs you care to share!
Barry/Superman:
I was wondering this too. That took me completely by surprise. My guess is that Kara told him offscreen about Superman (Because why would she not tell Barry about her cousin as her last living relative?) and possibly showed him videos of Superman before Barry returned to his own earth.
As for why Music Meister took Barrys and Karas powers – my guess is that he wanted to challenge and push Wally to return to his heroic destiny.
However here is another question – how did Music Meister know about all of them and their secrets and how was he able to escape out of a power dampening cell ? That character is not a god or 5th dimension imp.
I think Kara mentioned her cousin at the end of DC Legends of Tomorrow four way crossover. Not 100% sure though.
My guess as to the Superman-centric lyrics is that Rebecca Bloom simply isn’t an avid watcher of the two shows, and didn’t do a deep dive on the mythology before she wrote the song.
As for Music Meister’s fanboy-level knowledge, are we SURE that he isn’t a 5th dimensional imp? Because that’s TOTALLY the vibe he was giving off.
More than anything else, can we talk about how at least three shows mentioned here have a female character named Diane/Diana? Seems like showrunners have run out of names…
13. Yeah, I’d love for some more Kara and Barry team ups. They’re fun together.
—–
I was thinking considering how big a fan boy Winn is of superheroes, that he probably showed Barry stories and videos of Superman when Barry made his first trip to National City.
———
Only reason I can think of for Music Meister to use Kara and Barry’s powers (aside from his using Kara’s to get to Barry) was for something to do while they were in the musical. It’s odd though that he acted surprised twice that Wally was even around to try to challenge him.
13) Music Meister stole Barry and Kara’s powers and threw down with Wally for the same reason he whammied Kara and Barry – to help him get his mojo back.
I don’t understand question #23?
They’re weirded out – as are we all – by that commercial where the shick razor transforms into an acrobatic and strangely sexual Lara-Croft-robot-thing.
It freaked me out
Only the Rolling Stones could have any sympathy for Amelia right now.
I don’t entirely agree, but I’ll certainly give you points for the clever phrasing.
With Grimm what I really want to know is why no one at the precinct seems to think it’s weird that one week Adalind is the fiancé of their captain and now she is living with Nick and that she has a child with both of them. I know the show isn’t about that, but still their police officers wouldn’t they find this at least somewhat suspicious and 100% awesome gossip?
It’s Portland. They don’t judge.
Very true. Maybe it’s just me, but I feel like it would’ve been really funny to have a bottle episode or probably a little mini webisode that was from the other officers point of view just being “man these people are super secretive and seem oddly close”. Don’t ask me why, but I’m picturing it being like the office with Nick and co being their usual suspicious selves and then cut to a officer pulling a Jim staring at the camera
I. would. love. this!
That would be awesome
21 – Can Gray’s not find another story line for Owen other than marrying a woman who doesn’t want kids? I mean, seriously, the DNA of the character is that he doesn’t want kids and the reason that he and Christina didn’t work. Why are we re-treading this story? All it makes me do is hate Amelia for acting like this suddenly blindsided her. Plus doesn’t she deserve a better story than a “baby loss” which makes her suddenly insist she doesn’t want kids???
Honestly, both these characters deserve better. Why does Shonda insist on repeating this story??? Argh!!!
To be clear I meant “The DNA of the character is that he DOES WANT KIDS” sorry for the typo
“A Streetcar, Naked Desire” sounds like a good name for an uncommonly high-brow porn parody.
1. I think Danny took for granted the fact that it wouldn’t take much convincing to get them to believe him. He probably thought they’d be excited to see him again and would just believe it. And also I’m pretty sure Colleen ended up telling Danny he really needed to take a shower, so he definitely smelled terrible.
3) Diana makes about as much sense as a Horseman of War as Crane – she’s a former soldier (or marine? I forget) with clear anger and impulse control issues.
13. I assumed that it must have been his way of getting Wally to believe in himself again. He was pretty out of it when he came out of the speed force. Once he was able to capture Music Meister he seemed more himself
21- Absolutely nothing sympathetic about Amelia, but I think the same goes for Owen. I’d be happy if they both took a hike. Permanently!
1. Is Iron Fist supposed to be funny? I have no idea what the show’s going for.
11. Her character on Mr. Robot was a die hard Vanderpump Rules fan, so…
18. One of the best Wheel of Fortune screw ups in a long time.
24. “Parkayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy”
Amelia is being obnoxious. Her behavior is totally uncalled for. How are they going to say she was pregnant. Didn’t she have a false positive and then she left him before they could try again? This story line is awful.
It’s only been weeks in show time since the pregnancy test but she and Owen were very active in the weeks before their split, so a pregnancy test might not have captured it at that time, but it might true if done again now a few weeks later…
Amelia had a baby in the spin off private practice who was born with no brain and live for 45 mins as she told alex in previous ep. It was also a big story on private practice!!!
Amelia obviously didnt realise how having another baby would make her feel until she felt the relief of finding out she wasnt pregs!!
The more I see Barry and Kara in scenes together, the more I wish they lived on the same Earth so they could be together! I see so much more chemistry between them then Barry and Iris.
18 | Did that guy really guess, “A Streetcar NaKed Desire”?!?!
~
Right? Streetcar is only one of the most important American Plays of all time.
~
23 | Seriously, what is this??
~
What happens when the ad agency uses too much mind altering substances?
~
24 | What’s up with that Google Alexa user who has neither butter nor olive oil in the house?? Dude!
~
You kinda answered your own question.
The Amelia/Owen story is Christina/Owen 2.0. I was never crazy about Amelia (from the Derek days) but she was only a bit character. She was always self-centered and dramatic which is why I never cared for her character. When Shonda brought her on as a regular I had hoped she would have been written with more creativity, but alas, no. When Scandal and then HTGAWM hit the air, Grey’s writing took a back seat and it’s never been the same. This is the best they can muster for Amelia/Owen and most of their other storylines? ABC is loyal to this show and I am grateful because I am a loyal Grey’s fan, but if it wasn’t Shonda and ABC’s efforts to keep TGIF a thing, Grey’s would have been gone a long time ago.
I used to love when Joe West would refer to Barry as his “son” because he did raise him when Barry’s dad was in prison, but now I cringe every time he says it since his “son” is now marrying his daughter. Does this creep out any one else?
2) I still can’t get over Nick and Adalind ending up together. Blehyuck
3) Well, her daughter is a witness. Maybe he thought there’d be some extra strength in the Horseman of War being the mother of a witness?? Or perhaps this is how it was supposed to play out and Diana sacrifices herself to take Ichabod’s place which is how Ichabod ends up chained up and roughed up in the future.
6) SECURITY CAMERAS! Those stores usually have loads of security cameras. And I can’t see everyone running out to help this guy and his truck.
13) While I enjoyed the two original songs in the show, the rest of it was lacking. Mostly because the story made no sense. As you said….why steal their powers and rob a bank?
14) It made me chuckle a bit.
16) I didn’t think he’d do that, but I thought the lookout was worried that might happen.
17) No idea because that episode booooooored me to tears.
21) No. No. and No. I’d be ok if Amelia just left. Having her pregnant again would be ridiculous. Plus, doesn’t she have to be around Owen and, you know, have sex with him to get pregnant? She hasn’t been home in months. They have ruined DeLuca’s character. They should have kept him with Maggie. Then when Alex went all crazy on him, you’d have the conflict of Mere having to go between supporting Alex and supporting Maggie at the same time.
Barry did not meet Superman. He was just being a supportive “super” friend. He had heard of her cousin and know that he was more famous. How he knew that, I have no idea.
The MM attacked the bank because he wanted Wally to come after him so he could get a little confidence back.
#16 – Totally though that Philip was going to kill the lookout. Matthew Rhys is just phenomenal. Everything on this show is just perfection.
24 – Goes to show I never really paid much attention to the commercial. I always thought he kept asking bc wanted smthg with less calories, wow lol!
.
.
And I can’t wait for u to review the Dr Pepper wave rider commercials cuz those are awesomely awful, ha ha!