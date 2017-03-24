Bones' Most Memorable Moments: Mistletoe Kiss, Angie's Name and More

Over the past 12 seasons, Bones has given us as many memorable scenes as there are bones in the human body.
As the Fox drama prepares to air its series finale on Tuesday (at 9/8c), TVLine is looking back at the show’s biggest moments, from Brennan and Hodgins’ terrifying Gravedigger ordeal in Season 2’s standout “Aliens in a Spaceship” to Booth’s impassioned declaration of love in Episode 100.
Several relationship milestones made our list, including two very different marriage ceremonies and Brennan’s joyous baby reveal (accompanied by a gif that is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face).
There are also a handful of heartbreaking moments (RIP Sweets) represented, so grab some tissues as you scroll through the gallery above (or click here for direct access). Then hit the comments to cheer our selections and, if you must, lament what didn’t make the cut.
can’t believe it’s almost over-I was only 6 y old when Bones came on TV-now I am on college studying Forensic anthropology :)
Great choices. Definitely some of the biggest moments. Though for a show that has 246 episodes, the list could just go on and on because there have been so many incredible moments. I still can’t believe the show is ending. For the past decade, it has been my #1 show. Nothing I watched before or after caught my heart as much as Bones. It’s so unique in the character work and the way it deals with things and important issues and all the relationships, it’s something you rarely see elsewhere (I haven’t, personally, but I don’t watch everything, so I’m only speaking for myself here.) I’ve cried so many tears already. I’m going to miss bones so much. The cast especially, what an amazing family. 12 years and they are all still good friends. Incredible. they deserve so much more recognition and praise, both actual people behind the show, and Bones itself, particularly from Fox. such a shame they didn’t treat their longest running drama better. Sigh. I also wish S12 could have had more than 12 episodes. This wasn’t enough. I wish we could have more. RIP Bones. Forever in my heart.