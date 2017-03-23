Westworld Upgrades Talulah Riley to Series Regular for Season 2

One of Westworld‘s robot hosts is getting a software update for Season 2.

Talulah Riley, who plays host Angela on the HBO sci-fi drama, has been promoted to series-regular status for the show’s sophomore season, per our sister site Deadline.

VIDEOSWestworld Parody: Watch Billy Crystal Saddle Up for City Slickers Mash-Up

Fans remember Angela as the gorgeous host who welcomed William (Jimmi Simpson) to the park in Season 1’s second episode. She was later revealed to be a follower of cult leader Wyatt, and her reappearance was a big hint that — spoiler alert! — William and Ed Harris’ Man in Black were actually the same person.

HBO renewed Westworld for a ten-episode second season back in November, but hold your horses: It’s not expected to return until sometime in 2018.

VIDEOSWestworld Creators: Season 2 Will Shine Light On Guest Experience — ‘Before the Mayhem Starts’

A native of the UK, Riley appeared in a pair of Season 4 episodes of Doctor Who as Miss Evangelista. Her film work includes Inception, Thor: The Dark World and Pride & Prejudice.