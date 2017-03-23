Westworld Upgrades Talulah Riley to Series Regular for Season 2

One of Westworld‘s robot hosts is getting a software update for Season 2.
Talulah Riley, who plays host Angela on the HBO sci-fi drama, has been promoted to series-regular status for the show’s sophomore season, per our sister site Deadline.
Fans remember Angela as the gorgeous host who welcomed William (Jimmi Simpson) to the park in Season 1’s second episode. She was later revealed to be a follower of cult leader Wyatt, and her reappearance was a big hint that — spoiler alert! — William and Ed Harris’ Man in Black were actually the same person.
HBO renewed Westworld for a ten-episode second season back in November, but hold your horses: It’s not expected to return until sometime in 2018.
A native of the UK, Riley appeared in a pair of Season 4 episodes of Doctor Who as Miss Evangelista. Her film work includes Inception, Thor: The Dark World and Pride & Prejudice.