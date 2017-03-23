Courtesy of The CW

Supergirl Photos: For Alex and Maggie, Does an Ex Mark an Awkward Spot?

Three appears to be company in this batch of photos from Monday’s Supergirl, in which Alex and Maggie bump into the latter’s former flame.

In the the episode “Distant Sun,” Floriana Lima shared during our recent set visit, “An ex-girlfriend (played by Cedar Cove‘s Hayley Sales) shows up, and it’s a shocking moment for Maggie to run into her — while Alex is with her.

“We are just walking outside of yoga class, and it was one of those moments where I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve done that, run into an ex with a new partner!’” the actress said with a laugh.

How will things unfold when the trio agree to “do dinner”? The photo gallery doesn’t reveal that much, but there are also pics of Teri Hatcher’s Queen Rhea confronting son Mon-El and his Kryptonian girlfriend, Kara.

17 Comments
  1. Diz says:
    March 23, 2017 at 4:53 PM

    super excited for this!

    Reply
  2. LK says:
    March 23, 2017 at 5:01 PM

    This is the Alex & Maggie episode for all those people who have been complaining they dont get enough screen time.

    Reply
    • Anon says:
      March 23, 2017 at 5:09 PM

      Don’t be fooled, my friend. The Alex/Maggie stuff is minimal and this episode is more about Mon-el/Daxam. I’m not even complaining tbh, I love all the characters on this show. But yeah, it’ll be good to get slightly more Sanvers stuff in this episode!

      Reply
      • LK says:
        March 23, 2017 at 5:25 PM

        Nope… Kara and Mon were off shooting the Flash episode while this episode was being shot.. so their involvement in this episode will be minimal.

        Reply
        • Anon says:
          March 23, 2017 at 5:33 PM

          That was for 16. They finished filming for the crossover a few days into filming for 17 (got the Sanvers stuff done in 2 or 3 days while crossover stuff was finishing). After that Melissa and Chris were on set way more/the rest of the shooting weeks. Gonna be lots of Daxam/Monel again in this one.

          Reply
        • immanu says:
          March 23, 2017 at 5:40 PM

          Kara and Mon-El have the A plot of the episode. There won’t be much of Sanvers. Just more of the same. The Maggie heavy episode is ep 19.

          Reply
  3. immanu says:
    March 23, 2017 at 5:03 PM

    Alex looks like she’s going to crush that poor woman’s hand.

    Reply
  4. Sara says:
    March 23, 2017 at 5:07 PM

    They’re one of the few DCTV ships I actually love haha. Tied with Barry/Iris! This ep looks like it’s going to be a lot of fun, can’t wait to know more about Maggie.

    Reply
  5. Doc says:
    March 23, 2017 at 5:07 PM

    Good to see the fortress of solitude back.
    Maggie’s ex kind of looks like Alex, doesn’t she? This is going to be interesting.

    Reply
  6. Anon says:
    March 23, 2017 at 5:11 PM

    Would’ve been a cool/subtle Batwoman reference if Maggie’s ex was suspiciously named Kate. :P

    Reply
  7. Erik says:
    March 23, 2017 at 5:12 PM

    Would love if her ex is named Kate.

    Reply
  8. Mer says:
    March 23, 2017 at 5:27 PM

    Saw the ex and first thing I thought was that maybe her name is Kate! (Then read the article and it’s not) Then I looked at Alex and realized that it’s actually Alex that looks A LOT like Kate Kane. What a coincidence lol. Maggie seems to have a type?

    Reply
  9. Cato says:
    March 23, 2017 at 5:30 PM

    Mon El’s girlfriend Kara? You mean Supergirl, the former lead of the show? C’mon man

    Reply
  10. MNM says:
    March 23, 2017 at 5:44 PM

    Hahahah! The grip Alex has on the ex’s hand though. Amazing. This encounter looks like it’s gonna be fun.

    Reply
  11. Monty says:
    March 23, 2017 at 5:56 PM

    I will look forward to the 4 minutes of screen time they will have between the Kara babysitting Mon El scenes.

    Reply
