Supergirl Photos: For Alex and Maggie, Does an Ex Mark an Awkward Spot?

Three appears to be company in this batch of photos from Monday’s Supergirl, in which Alex and Maggie bump into the latter’s former flame.

In the the episode “Distant Sun,” Floriana Lima shared during our recent set visit, “An ex-girlfriend (played by Cedar Cove‘s Hayley Sales) shows up, and it’s a shocking moment for Maggie to run into her — while Alex is with her.

“We are just walking outside of yoga class, and it was one of those moments where I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve done that, run into an ex with a new partner!’” the actress said with a laugh.

How will things unfold when the trio agree to “do dinner”? The photo gallery doesn’t reveal that much, but there are also pics of Teri Hatcher’s Queen Rhea confronting son Mon-El and his Kryptonian girlfriend, Kara.

