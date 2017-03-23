Scandal Recap: OPA's Mole Revealed! Plus, Is [Spoiler] Really Dead?

Nary an inch of scenery went unchewed during Thursday’s Scandal as Olivia and her fellow Gladiators sought retribution against Rowan for assassinating the president-elect.
She began by asking Huck to kill him — you know, the way you might ask a friend to pick you up at the airport if it’s not too much of an inconvenience — but that mission quickly proved… problematic. In a moment of uncharacteristic honesty, Rowan came clean to Huck (in damn public!) and insisted that everything he did was at the behest of the Shadowy Organization™.
“Whoever is watching Olivia is close to her — on the inside,” he added, moments after avoiding a near run-in with the Shadowy Organization™ on a subway platform. “You need to find out who it is!” And just like that, Huck had a whole new mission on his to-do list.
Following a few critical missteps — including pulling a gun on Quinn and Jake in a hotel room, because that’s what unhinged lunatics do in the middle of the afternoon on a weekday — Huck eventually came to an unsettling realization: What if Meg, who asked for a private meeting with Olivia just moments after boning Huck on the floor of his surprisingly well-furnished apartment, was the mole? After all, Huck has a habit of falling for manipulative women, which the audience was reminded when he visited Becky — yeah, I had to Google her name, too — in prison.
The specifics of what happened next are kind of murky (Huck found footage from the museum… hiding in Sandra’s hair?), but it’s the outcome that matters: After learning the truth about her father’s connection to the Shadowy Organization™, Olivia called off the hit and convinced Meg to forgive Huck. Happy endings for everybody!
Well, almost everybody. In the episode’s final minute, Meg revealed her connection to the Shadowy Organization™ by putting two bullets into Jennifer Flowers — and even more in Huck! What’s worse, this entire thing might have been organized by Abby, who seemed quite pleased with Meg’s progress report at the end of the episode.
(Oh, Abby, why did you go and do a thing like that? And Huck, why did you have to tell Abby that Jennifer was still alive in the first place? And Scandal, why would you save all the good moments for the last two minutes? Spread that plot around!)
Your thoughts on this week’s Scandal? Do you think Huck is really dead? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.
I’m sure Huck isn’t dead, but I feel that character should go so I wish he was.
You are worse than Abby!
I think this will be my last season with Scandal. Seems to be more and more twists that make little sense for the sake of the touted “omg moment.”
Huck didn’t listen Rowan. Right after he told him trust no one, he told Abby that Jenny was alive. Papa Pope speaks the truth. 😬. I need to believe that the “shadowy group” has something on Abby. I know Abby and Liv have had their differences the last 2 seasons but I can’t see her turning on Liv like that. What does she get out of it? Mellie president that does do her any favors.
Definitely don’t want Huck to be dead!!! Let Abby die out instead!
Agreed
AGREED HUCK IS MY FAVORITE AND THE SHOW IS #1 on my list of relax back feet up glass of wine moments and watch SCANDAL ♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡
Agree – #2 favorite shows of all time! (NCIS will always be #1.)
If she wanted Huck dead she could have shot him in the head or heart! She left him wounded to send a message…
If so, she made the worst mistake ever!!! You don’t want a man who lived in a box for a decade after you…
Huck is one of my favorites if he dies I’ll quit watching but he’s getn to soft ..save huck
Agree as well
Agreed. I will stop watching. With that said, remember Abby became very power happy in the Oval, as power happy as Olivia. She doesn’t want to give that up.
She has been in competition with Olivia for a while now! She should go. There’s nothing left for her character. What go back and work for Liv? Nope.
Not soft, just lonely and longing to be loved
Honestly, i’m tired of Huck, so I wouldn’t mind if he was dead, but because this show is all about “OMG! Moments”, which most of the time are super weak, no way do I think he really is.
Thanks for the scandal recap. I think you’ve got a typo in the 2nd to last paragraph. Take a Look at Jennifer’s last name…it will give you a good laugh.
LOL
I don’t see Fitz’s name anywhere in this recap…was he even in the episode
No Fitz was not in the episode. Cyrus wasn’t either, and Jake was in it was only one short scene.
i dont think Huck is dead. Well, She shot him in the chest, let alone right side, away from the heart. She wants Olivia to see him suffer, so he can live to tell a story of the Shadowy Org. My guess, if he’s dead-which i hope isnt true-the story would be less vague.
WELL, i dont think that Huck is really dead. First, She shot him in the Right chest, away from the heart, She wanna sends a message to Olivia, not kill him. And if he’s dead –Which i hope he isnt==the story will be vague.
Besides Papa Pope told him to trust no one…And he did the opposite by telling Abby. Bad move.
Havnt watched Scandal in ages,tuned in tonight and BAM I’m hooked again,best show ever!!
I hope Huck isn’t dead and I hope Olivia turn that town upside down and kill Abby she has just gone
to fare I think Abby think she is God.
I still don’t understand. This group wanted Mellie as president and Cyrus to take the fall for Frankie’s assassination. But Abby was trying to keep Cyrus from being charged for the assassination. She was talking about how going after Cyrus would ruin America’s faith in the system or whatever. So how is she working for this group if she deviated against their goals? When did she start working with them? If she didn’t start until after they had set Cyrus up and therefore changed her mind on letting Cyrus being charged, then she can’t be the person who could kill Olivia at any second.
If Huck is dead Scandal is dead to me.
Rowan’s love for Sandra was a different side of him that was endearing (until he killed her). Then Huck’s love for, doubt of, and return and apology to Meg showed greater dimension to this character. For Meg to kill Huck is def an OMG moment, but I’m hopeful it ain’t so! He is one of the original Gladiators with an interesting backstory.
I’m hoping for a vest under Huck’s jacket. Geez, long time til next Thursday…
Interested in other fans’ thoughts on this storyline.
I knew in my gut that Meg was bad but Abby…OMG!! What the heck just went down, my brain is still in SHOCK!!
I hope hulk isn’t dead but I hope Abbey gets what’s coming to her… sold out a friend for money what…..
Chuck better not be died….all I’m saying.
He had on a protective vest in my humble opinion I think the air has been knocked out of him, but he will survive to help Olivia and seek revenge.
I knew that girl was bad news, I hope Huck’s not dead, trust no one!
Don’t think Huck is dead he’s to smart not to keep his self protected but Abbey is shady this show was the.best episode I’ve seen and the music 🎶 wow Lean On Me wow
No Hawk not dead. Let him stay alive I won’t him to keep Oliva safe and take care of Aby and his girl
Huck CANNOT be dead! He is the main gladiator, Olivia’s champion, and while he is a big softie (even if a little psycho), he is very smart so after being played, he and Olivia would trust but verify! So, I think the others were waiting close by and rushed in to save Huck after Meg left him for dead.
I hope Hawk not dead.He need to take care of Olivia. Won’t to see Handle Abby and his girl friend.
I think Olivia and Huck are too smart to automatically trust Meg enough to tell her Jennifer is alive???? Seeing the video, Liv now believes Papa Pope….so that should mean that she believes the mole theory, too.
I have to be honest and say that I’ve given up on Scandal after this episode. It’s just not a good show anymore. I love all the cast members and Shonda Rhimes, but the twist are just ridiculous, there’s no character development anymore and the dialogue is not giving Kerry Washington an opportunity to shine anymore.
RIP scandal, it’s been a fun ride (most of the time)
I don’t want Huck to be dead. If he had on a vest…we saw blood on and around his body which would make you think he did not have on a vest. Its not a good idea to kill him off…his kind of crazy is good for the show.