Samantha Bee on Trump Budget, American Health Care Act: 'Surprise!' POTUS Has No Idea What He's Doing

On the eve of the House’s vote on a potential replacement for Obamacare, Samantha Bee took a closer look at the controversial American Health Care Act, as well as the newly proposed federal budget under President Donald Trump.
Noting that ACHA already faces steep opposition from the GOP, with as many as 24 Republicans unlikely to vote in favor of the reform, the Full Frontal host on Wednesday warned those on Trump’s side of the aisle that POTUS has “the might of the Russian army behind him.” She then launched into a brutal takedown of proposed federal budget cuts under the new administration, which would drastically reduce funding for the likes of the Environmental Protection Agency and Health and Human Services, and increase defense spending by as much as 10 percent.
“President Trump’s budget reveals something very important about him… It reveals he has no f—king clue what he’s doing,” Bee argued. “Surprise!”
She eventually threw in the towel once she realized that Trump’s budget would deny any allocation of federal funds to be used for climate change research.
“You know what? F—k it,” she said, seemingly fed up by it all. “Trump’s America is already a figurative hell. It may as well be hotter than Hell, too.”
Like she has the scope to comprehend a national budget?
You might actually be surprise, but that could be said about the majority a American Citizens so what is your point?
Surprise! Tvline is liberal. I don’t remember so many anti-Obama articles. Hmmmm…….
Yeah, probably because Obama wasn’t sitting there saying things like, “Who knew healthcare was so complicated?”, the way Trump recently did and showing himself to be a total ignoramus. I don’t know if you’ve paid much attention lately, but the White House is kind of a mess right now.
Also, you have heard that Republicans can’t stand this healthcare bill, either? For entirely different reasons in their case, but still, the fact remains that both parties aren’t happy about it. Somebody doesn’t have to be a liberal to be unhappy with this administration, you get that, right? People really need to get off that mindset.
The bottom line is that the GOP’s healthcare bill is a crap solution that will screw over a whole lot of people (but not the rich, oh, no, they’ll still get what they want out of it. So much for Trump caring about the working class), and people have every right to be angry about it. They had seven years to come up with something even remotely decent, and instead they give us this pitiful alternative.
Bingo, these fool in office don’t care how bad or the effect it has as long as they demolish ACA because it was done by Obama.
Trump is just cutting things from the federal budget for which the founders never intended the federal government to pay. Stop freaking out over each everything Trump does. He does plenty terrible, freak out over that stuff.
I think what’s freaking people out is that Republicans are freaked out by his cuts. You know it’s bad when the GOP is all “I’m not sure these cuts are a good thing.” But, hey, feel free to wait until they start affecting you and blame the Democrats for your lot in life.
I find her so annoying that I can’t even watch the commercials for her show. I turn the channel as soon as I hear her voice.