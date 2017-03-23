Samantha Bee on Trump Budget, American Health Care Act: 'Surprise!' POTUS Has No Idea What He's Doing

On the eve of the House’s vote on a potential replacement for Obamacare, Samantha Bee took a closer look at the controversial American Health Care Act, as well as the newly proposed federal budget under President Donald Trump.

Noting that ACHA already faces steep opposition from the GOP, with as many as 24 Republicans unlikely to vote in favor of the reform, the Full Frontal host on Wednesday warned those on Trump’s side of the aisle that POTUS has “the might of the Russian army behind him.” She then launched into a brutal takedown of proposed federal budget cuts under the new administration, which would drastically reduce funding for the likes of the Environmental Protection Agency and Health and Human Services, and increase defense spending by as much as 10 percent.

“President Trump’s budget reveals something very important about him… It reveals he has no f—king clue what he’s doing,” Bee argued. “Surprise!”

She eventually threw in the towel once she realized that Trump’s budget would deny any allocation of federal funds to be used for climate change research.

“You know what? F—k it,” she said, seemingly fed up by it all. “Trump’s America is already a figurative hell. It may as well be hotter than Hell, too.”

