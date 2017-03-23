Queen Sugar Taps Shots Fired Actor as Potential Love Interest for Nova

An old flame of Nova’s is looking to heat things up when Queen Sugar returns this summer.

Yohance Myles (Shots Fired) will appear in Episode 2 of the OWN drama’s second season, TVLine has learned exclusively, playing a successful barbershop owner named D’Andre. It seems he and Nova (played by True Blood‘s Rutina Wesley) shared an “intimate night” not too long ago, and D’Andre isn’t the least bit shy about letting her know he’d like to make it a more regular thing.

And given that D’Andre is described as being a “good man” with a “warm personality,” we’re inclined to suggest she take him up on his offer.

In addition to his work on Shots Fired, Myles has also recurred on The CW’s Containment, USA Network’s Common Law and AMC’s Into the Badlands. He’s repped by People Store and The Green Room.

Your thoughts on Nova’s potential new man? Hopes for Queen Sugar‘s second season in general? Drop ’em in a comment below.