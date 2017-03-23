New Girl on the Bubble: Keep or Cut?

By mid-May, the broadcast networks must make some tough calls as to which series will return for the 2017-18 TV season, and which… won’t.
As that deadline draws near, TVLine is singling out a few “bubble” shows and sizing up their prospects — based in large part on creative strides (and stumbles) and future potential, but also with a requisite nod to cold, hard numbers.
Next up is Fox’s current longest-running, live-action sitcom.
THE SHOW | Fox’s New Girl (Tuesdays at 8/7c)
THE CASE FOR KEEPING | While even New Girl‘s most diehard fans would admit that the show endured a bit of a creative slump midway through its run, those who stuck with it were rewarded with a reenergized Season 5 (which among other things navigated Zooey Deschanel’s first maternity leave and Damon Wayans Jr.’s second exit). That momentum has only built in the show’s current run, which has allowed its characters to grow and mature more than the previous years combined. Newlyweds Schmidt and Cece are now first-time homeowners. Winston is engaged to Aly and settling into his career as a cop. Jess was finally promoted to principal. Nick self-published his Julius Pepperwood novel and has proven via his ill-fated relationship with Reagan that he’s ready to be the kind of boyfriend Jess always wanted him to be. What’s most important is that the writers managed to make all of these big changes without ever losing touch of the show’s delightfully unsophisticated sense of humor.
THE CASE FOR CUTTING | Here’s the thing: As good as Season 6 has been, it has very much felt like a final season (or at the very least, like Liz Meriwether & Co. feared it would be the final season, and made sure to do just about everything with these characters that they hadn’t already). The only loose end that needs tying up is the Nick and Jess romance, and a recoupling seems inevitable before season’s end.
Averaging 2.1 million weekly viewers this season, New Girl stands as Fox’s least-watched comedy, while its 1.0 demo rating only bests struggling newcomer Making History. Perhaps in part due to stop-and-start scheduling, its numbers have gradually waned since its midseason premiere, matching its demo low of 0.8 in its most recent airing. It’s no wonder Jake Johnson has publicly expressed doubt about Season 7.
Vote below, and then state your own case for keeping or cutting New Girl.
I don’t think it’s a matter of keep or cut. I think at some point shows should just end and not have to be “cancelled”
Exactly
I would like to see it renewed for a final 10 or 13 episode season just to let us see some better resolution for the characters. I don’t want Nick and Jess to get together in the last episode this season and have that be the end. Maybe Nick will get to go on a book tour or they will move back to Seattle, something like that. And I really want to see Winston’s wedding because you know it will be insane.
Yes! This session has been the best. This last episode Ilost my voice laughing so hard.
I think they should end it, but with this caveat: Create a spinoff where Winston marries Aly and they move away. Winston is the most consistently funny character on the show, and I would love to see them mature him a bit, maybe start a family and focus on topics other than sex. Maybe they move to North Carolina to be neighbors with Coach. Why not.
Cut. When they started pushing Nick and Jess together again, I stopped watching. Can’t they just be best friends without forced sexual tension?
I feel like the show has run its course.
When has that ever been taken into consideration? *cough*The Office*cough*
I would really like a final season and see them all move out permanently from the loft. We have to see what weirdness a Winston wedding would entail!
Despite its struggles I think FOX should give it one more year and delay the season until Zooey Deschanel has her baby. I hate it when shows hide their actresses but I also don’t think Jess should have a baby on screen either. If they don’t delay the show but need to write around Zooey they could either bring Megan Fox back or find another character to fill her absence. FOX has renewed low rated shows before and it is in syndication so one more year would work
I stopped watching New Girl early in season three (Schmidt cheating on CeCe wasn’t very entertaining). I returned in season five for Megan Fox and have since caught up on the missing seasons. Frankly, the show was at its best in the first two years. Nick and Jess together was never as funny as Nick and Jess trying to get together. They should end the show this year with Nick and Jess reuniting in the finale (a la Ross and Rachel, or Ted and Robin).
This is me! I may watch this season yet. I hated the whole Schmidt cheating storyline. But I am glad it worked out as I love them together.
If it does have to end, I hope they have enough time to plan for a satisfying ending. When shows have run for six seasons plus, the fans deserve that. That being said, I hope it at least receives a shortened seventh season.
I LOVE New Girl – but if they’re aiming to pair Nick and Jess by season’a end then it’s gotta find its natural end. Otherwise we’all just watch them fall apart again and the ending we deserve will be destroyed.
ONE FINAL SEASON PLEASE!
100% keep!!!! This is one of the best, most unique comedies out there. Need at least one more season to say a proper goodbye.
They better renew New Girl! They wasted Nick & Jess rebuild this season due to actor availability. Fans deserve another season.