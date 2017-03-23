Liv and Maddie's Dove Cameron Recalls Her Favorite Guest Star Ahead of Finale

Exclusive

After filming 80 episodes of Liv and Maddie — in which she played both titular characters — you’d think Dove Cameron would struggle to choose a favorite guest star from the four-season experience. And you’d be wrong.

Ahead of Friday’s series finale (Disney Channel, 5:30/4:30c), TVLine has an exclusive behind-the-scenes video in which a visibly emotional Cameron reflects on the show that made her a household name, as well as one particular guest star she’ll never forget.

“Patty Duke,” Cameron says without hesitation. “She dedicated her life to helping people, and this show was the last thing that she ever did professionally.”

As fans will recall, Duke played twins — the Rooney sisters’ grandmother and great aunt — in the show’s third season.

Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment below: Who was your favorite guest star? And how do you hope it’ll all end on Friday?

2 Comments
  1. Loolley says:
    March 23, 2017 at 1:32 PM

    Dove Cameron is a household name?

    Reply
