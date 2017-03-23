James Corden Addresses Westminster Attack: London Will Not Be Divided

James Corden on Wednesday took a moment to remark on the devastating attack that occurred in his hometown of London earlier that afternoon, during which a maniacal extremist purposefully drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing an unarmed officer outside of Parliament.

The terrorist was eventually shot and killed by police, but his unfathomable act of cruelty left at least two others dead, while 29 others were admitted to a nearby hospital. According to The Guardian, at least seven of those admitted remain in critical condition.

“There was a terror attack today in my hometown, the city of London in Westminster,” Corden began. “While we’re filming this, it’s still unknown what the motives were. What we do know at this point is that people have lost their lives and many, many more have been injured.

“Watching the news today, I felt a really long, long way from home,” he continued. “When something like that happens in your hometown, you don’t have a feeling of being glad that you’re so far away. What you feel is that you wish you could be there with loved ones to stand alongside them.”

He then concluded with a message of unity and hope.

“London is a diverse and proud and brilliant city, and one thing is for sure: If this act of terrorism was supposed to divide the people of London, I know for a fact that all something like this does is bring them closer together as one.”

Watch Corden’s response to the attack above.