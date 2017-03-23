Exclusive
Grey's Anatomy
Courtesy of ABC

Grey's Anatomy Mystery Solved: Meredith and Nathan Board Airplane Crisis Episode — First Photo

By /

It might be time for Meredith to consider traveling by train.

TVLine has exclusively obtained the flight manifest for Grey’s Anatomy‘s latest airplane emergency-themed episode and Meredith Grey — whose history with air travel is, at best, turbulent — is among the passengers. And she’s not traveling alone. According to the airline’s records — not to mention the exclusive image above — her crush interest Nathan Riggs is on board as well. 

As we previously reported, the Chandra Wilson-helmed installment — titled “In the Air Tonight” and slated to air on April 13 — takes place almost entirely on a commercial airliner as a crisis unfolds mid-flight.

As you know, Meredith was involved in an airline disaster at the end of Grey’s Anatomy‘s eighth season. The crash claimed the life of her sister Lexie (Chyler Leigh).

Further details about “In the Air Tonight” — including the nature of the crisis (perhaps it’s a passenger and not the aircraft that’s ailing?) — are being kept under wraps. Other big questions: Why are Meredith and Nathan traveling together? Where exactly are they going? Is their first date taking place on a beach in Mexico?!

Think you have answers to any of those Qs? Please, enlighten us in the comments!

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

8 Comments
  1. Sara says:
    March 23, 2017 at 1:27 PM

    So excited for this episode!!

  2. Al says:
    March 23, 2017 at 1:29 PM

    I’m so tired of them already

  3. Courtney says:
    March 23, 2017 at 1:41 PM

    Meredith has such a bad history with an airplane. I’m so excited for this episode

  4. Lea says:
    March 23, 2017 at 2:07 PM

    I really like these two, and after almost a season wasted on stupid hospital drama and it was mostly boring, a dramatic episode on a plane, is going to be great. Can’t wait!

  5. Larc says:
    March 23, 2017 at 2:10 PM

    Been there, done that. Couldn’t the writers come up with an unused scenario?

    • Stacie says:
      March 23, 2017 at 2:33 PM

      It’s called being in your 13th season. They have been relating themselves like crazy, especially the like few years. Izzy put that dude jn the hospital a few yrs ago, then Alex did it. Cristina Yang marries Owen fast but doesn’t want kids, Amelia marries Owen fast but doesn’t want kids. I mean the list goes on and on, I mean how many absent or bad fathers or bad father storylines has there been, Merideth, Cristina, Alex, now Jackson. More i cant remember im sure. Writers write stuff thinking its new but it ain’t is all I’m saying.

