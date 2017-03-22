TVLine Items: MST3K Revival Trailer, Michael Bolton's on a Boat and More

One week after announcing a premiere date, Netflix has released a teaser trailer for its revival of the beloved, Emmy-nominated Mystery Science Theater 3000 .

RELATEDMST3K: Joel Hodgson Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Revive Series

The new Satellite of Love cast includes Patton Oswalt (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as TV’s Son of TV’s Frank, Felicia Day (Supernatural) as Kinga Forrester and new test subject Jonah Ray (Fantasy Hospital). Check out the trailer:

The late-’80s/’90s sci-fi series was originally cancelled after 10 seasons, but creator and original host Joel Hodgson wasn’t ready to quit. Backed by one of the largest Kickstarter campaigns of all time (raising more than $5.7 million), the 12-episode revival will be ready to stream on Friday, April 14.

RELATEDGlenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt to Star in NBC’s High School-Set Comedy Pilot

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Grammy winner Michael Bolton is set to appear in the season finale of ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat as a potential investor in Louis’ restaurant, EW.com reports. For tax reasons, Bolton must stay in Orlando 183 days out of the year, which makes the city a perfect place to expand his investments.

RELATEDABC’s The Middle Already Renewed for Season 9

* On a special edition of ABC’s 20/20, airing Friday, April 21, Diane Sawyer will speak with Caitlyn Jenner nearly two years after their first interview, in which Jenner publicly revealed her gender transition.

* Coming off O.J.: Made in America‘s Oscar win, ESPN’s next documentary series — We the Fans — will follow a community of stalwart Chicago Bears backers who hold season tickets in Section 250 of Soldier Field, as they weathered last season’s horrendous 3-13 run, per Variety.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?