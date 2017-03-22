Love Actually Cast Reunites for NBC's Red Nose Day — Watch Teaser Trailer

The stars are (re)aligning for this year’s Red Nose Day.
Comic Relief, Inc., the organization responsible for the annual charity telethon, has reassembled the cast of 2003’s Love Actually for a sequel (of sorts), and all your favorites are taking part — and bickering over which of them has aged the best in the last 14 years.
The Love Actually “sequel” will premiere in full during Red Nose Day 2017, airing Thursday, May 25 at 10/9c on NBC.
Hit PLAY on the teaser trailer below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.
aaaahh i’m so excited! love actually is one of my all time favorite movies and i cna’t wait to see this.
I can’t remember, was the “sequel” going to be 10 minutes long? I wish they’d make another movie, but, I’ll take what I can get ;)
perhaps if the hype and interest is high enough ? Maybe they are ” testing the waters. “
Trailer totally isn’t coming up for me. I see the youtube link (the html for it at least) above, but no trailer itself. :(
I see this, too :/
Gremlins. Being fixed…. –Mgmt.