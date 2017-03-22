Courtesy of NBC

Love Actually Cast Reunites for NBC's Red Nose Day — Watch Teaser Trailer

By /

The stars are (re)aligning for this year’s Red Nose Day.

PHOTOSRed Nose Day 2016: Game of Thrones‘ Ramsay Sings, 11 Other Key Moments

Comic Relief, Inc., the organization responsible for the annual charity telethon, has reassembled the cast of 2003’s Love Actually for a sequel (of sorts), and all your favorites are taking part — and bickering over which of them has aged the best in the last 14 years.

The Love Actually “sequel” will premiere in full during Red Nose Day 2017, airing Thursday, May 25 at 10/9c on NBC.

Hit PLAY on the teaser trailer below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 Comments
  1. Dominique says:
    March 22, 2017 at 8:31 AM

    aaaahh i’m so excited! love actually is one of my all time favorite movies and i cna’t wait to see this.

    Reply
  2. Sara says:
    March 22, 2017 at 8:32 AM

    I can’t remember, was the “sequel” going to be 10 minutes long? I wish they’d make another movie, but, I’ll take what I can get ;)

    Reply
  3. Lori says:
    March 22, 2017 at 10:39 AM

    Trailer totally isn’t coming up for me. I see the youtube link (the html for it at least) above, but no trailer itself. :(

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 