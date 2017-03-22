Fargo Season 3 Trailer: Blood, Snow and Dueling Ewan McGregors

Winter is coming… actually, winter never seems to leave on Fargo, doesn’t it?

The official trailer for Season 3 of FX’s parka-clad crime anthology — debuting Wednesday, April 19 at 10/9c — just dropped, and it gives us a great look at Ewan McGregor’s dual roles as a pair of polar-opposite brothers: Emmit, the tuxedo-clad “Parking Lot King of Minnesota,” and Ray, the balding parole officer who resents his brother’s success. Here, Ray comes to his brother begging for a little help: “You still owe me from what happened when we were kids.” But Emmit’s reluctant to open his wallet again: “Where does it end?”

BrainDead‘s Mary Elizabeth Winstead co-stars as Ray’s girlfriend Nikki Swango, who encourages him to get revenge: “You’re twice the man your brother is.” So Ray turns to stoned accomplice Maurice (Halt and Catch Fire‘s Scoot McNairy) and tells him, “I’ve got a place… that needs a little robbin’.”

And of course, things go wrong — this is Fargo, after all — so we catch glimpses of a nasty car wreck and someone beating the hell out of someone else with a blunt instrument. That brings in police chief Gloria Burgle (The Leftovers‘ Carrie Coon), who questions a local grocer about a suspicious purchase of a case of frozen orange juice concentrate. “Can you make meth from that?” the grocer wonders. “Not last I heard,” Gloria replies. (Oh, Fargo, never change.)

Press PLAY on the video above to get a sneak peek at Fargo Season 3