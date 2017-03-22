David Boreanaz In, Jim Caviezel Out as Star of CBS' Navy SEAL Drama

In an 11th hour recast, Bones vet David Boreanaz has replaced Person of Interest‘s Jim Caviezel as the star of CBS’ Navy SEAL drama pilot, TVLine has confirmed.

Cavizel left the project earlier this week due to creative differences, per our sister site Deadline.

Boreanaz recently wrapped his 12-season run on Fox’s Bones; the show’s series finale airs next Tuesday.

Written by Justified alum Ben Cavell, the potential series follows the lives of the elite Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask. Boreanaz will play Jason, the respected, committed leader of his assault team who’s been through over a dozen deployments, with scars inside and out.

The cast also includes Bates Motel‘s Max Theriot, CSI: NY‘s A.J. Buckley and Mad Men‘s Jessica Pare.