David Boreanaz In, Jim Caviezel Out as Star of CBS' Navy SEAL Drama

In an 11th hour recast, Bones vet David Boreanaz has replaced Person of Interest‘s Jim Caviezel as the star of CBS’ Navy SEAL drama pilot, TVLine has confirmed.
Cavizel left the project earlier this week due to creative differences, per our sister site Deadline.
Boreanaz recently wrapped his 12-season run on Fox’s Bones; the show’s series finale airs next Tuesday.
Written by Justified alum Ben Cavell, the potential series follows the lives of the elite Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask. Boreanaz will play Jason, the respected, committed leader of his assault team who’s been through over a dozen deployments, with scars inside and out.
The cast also includes Bates Motel‘s Max Theriot, CSI: NY‘s A.J. Buckley and Mad Men‘s Jessica Pare.
Buffy, Angel, Bones, and now this. Is there anyone on TV now that’s been as continuously employed as Boreanaz, aside from the cast of the Simpsons?
Katey Sagal, kicking *** since 1987. :D
I was hoping they would bring back Angel.
That likely won’t happen. First off, Boreanaz is now too old to play the character, who does not age. Second and more importantly, Boreanaz has said that he does not like to revisit earlier work, preferring to move on to new challenges.
I don’t know if you knew this, but they did continue it in comic book form. Buffy, too. :-)
Mariska Hargitay and co…
Jensen Ackles went from ‘Days Of Our Lives’ to ‘Smallville’, to ‘Supernatural’. I’m not sure if it’s quite as many years, but it’s pretty darn close, I think? :-)
Emily Van Camp. Everwood to Brothers and Sisters to Revenge to now The Resident if it gets picked up.
Mark Harmon since 1975.
Wow, pilot season is intense.
Hopefully it will produce better stuff than he last few years.
Let’s all hope, viewers and network alike!
Well, that didn’t take long. Good for you, David Boreanaz.
Congrats to David, he will be a fantastic Navy Seal… Kick ass
So…
Jesus replaced by Angel…
You legit made me LOL there. Well played.
HaHaHa – good one!
Yeah LOL I was just thinking something like that!!
Umm… not disappointed and disappointed at the same time.
.
Anything that keeps David on my screen makes me happy.
i have a question, why not both ?
Jim had already left before David got the part. He left because of creative differences. Right?
I was looking forward to Jim Caviezel being back. He’d have been great in this role, but so will David! Awesome! I was thinking as I watched this last ep of Bones that he needed to come back to TV ASAP after Bones!
That sounds like a perfect role for David. I’m in pain because of Bones ending, but this sounds good and I only wish him good luck, I hope it gets past the “pilot order”
Well it sounds like a ‘Booth’ type character….so not a stretch at all!
“Creative differences”
Ole Caviezal really does think he is Jesus reincarnated after his starring in that Mel Gibson Crucifixion of Jesus movie.
His youtube videos are full of scorn of any woman who ever had an abortion. Hey Jim, abortion is legal and not everyone has your money to raise a child. He is so sanctimonious.
Yeah, I had a similar thought – “creative differences” or religious ones? He’s … different, for sure, bless his heart.
Yeah, in that respect I’m not sorry for the change.
Umm isn’t that part of the reason Planned Parenthood is around? If you’re too broke to raise a child then wouldn’t it be wise to be cautious? Accidents happen but I mean come on abortion should be a last resort and not a method of birth control.
Nobody said it was a form of bc. People just assume people use it for that.
People who refuse to others the right to abort in the name of their personal religious views also oppose birth control, sex ed, and Planned Parenthood.
Perhaps someone should buy them some birth control Abortion should not be a form of BC.
He played Reese on PoI, have you ever seen that show? I doubt creative differences were about religion, otherwise he wouldn’t have played Reese.
Sounds like a Booth 2.0. Maybe I should start expecting David to never leave my tv screen.
Just me, and I like David B and don’t really mind Jim C — but last 2 seasons of Bones it does look like DB has put on some baby fat in the face and overall manner. Carries self like the ages have caught up to him. I mean for an action oriented theme like Seals appears to be wouldn’t some fresh blood drive the edge more?
Yes it’s elder CBS but if an older guy is in dangerland, well he’s lived a full life. But when a
21-year old has his butt on the line there’s a whole future at stake. And where are the new
Steve McQueen types going to come from if not such a break. Just a thought. Will give show a couple peaks to see if holds. Mixed feelings about their new ones in lineup so far.
LL cool J
Remember this is just a pilot. It hasn’t gone to series yet. The cast sounds great so if the writing is good it looks like it has a chance to be ordered as a series.
Why Boreanaz get offered tv show after tv show (he is a replacement so it is clear he did not need to audition..) but Marsters get nada since the end of Angel.. explain it to me Hollywood exec..ps: and David is not an angel in his private life..to say the least.
What is the link with anyone private life?!? We’re talking about casting actors, not living with them… Get over it.
*eyeroll* why are you even on this page, Angel ended in 2004. Dont you have better things to do than troll?
FYI James did got a new role on a new show this year , hand your fan card in instead of trying to sh*t stir?
‘Buffy’ alum James Marsters to join Marvel’s ‘Runaways’ on Hulu
Now knock it on the head Lulu. Your previous James or Spike or whatever has a new role. Happy? Can you move on? Good
I was looking forward to this series because of Caviezel. I’ve missed him since “Person of Interest” was canceled.
This show is already on the air – SIX on History Channel – and it is amazing! CBS also already had a similar show (though not Navy Seals) in The Unit that Scott Foley and Dennis Hasbert starred in. Clearly, this type of show is my jam, so I’m in – though I would’ve preferred JC to DB for the intensity factor alone.
I loved The Unit! Also does anyone know the status of the Seal Drama, The Red Circle that Mark Harmon is producing?
I don’t hold much hope – Jessica Pare is the worst, she ruined Mad Men for me! LOL
I can’t imagine Boreanaz and Pare together! LOL
CBS and I clearly don’t like the same actresses (Pare, Montgomery and Brenneman).
Nooooo!! Keep Jim!!!
In Bones he was a former Army sniper. Now, he’s going to be a Navy Seal. Two branches down, and two branches to go. Go David!
Well Darn! Happy for the Boreanaz fans – but so very, very disappointed and sad for the Caviezel fans (such as myself). I love JC as an actor and this role seemed right up his alley as a strong supporter of Navy Seals with many friends in that community and the Military. Best of luck for the series. Hopefully will see him in another project.
You will definitely see Jim in another project, if he didn’t want to move forward he must have reasons.
☺ I hope so, he was incredible IN PERSON OF INTEREST, loved him as John Reese. It was an amazing show and I personally believe he is an amazing actor. Terrific character actor, and read he is somewhat of a method actor who pays very close attention to accuracy and detail. Even trained with the Coronado seals for his Reese role. Sighing with a heavy heart with the news. Thanks for lifting my spirits anon ☺
No problem!!
Jim will be get a new role no worries. He always does ✌
Hoping he never worked again. Darn!
Don’t know Jim Caviezel has the looks of a badass more than David, After 12 years it will be hard to get over the likes of Booth.
David can kick ass lol you just need time to adjust from Booth
I think we can all agree that last years broadcast pilot season produced pretty much duds across the board. Hopefully this years turn out better fingers crossed.
Jim prolly realized playing a navy seal terrorist is not the best way to go. I applaud him.
Terrorist? Really?
I was really looking forward to seeing Caviezel back on TV so I’m a tad disappointed. Kinda wonder what creative differences happened since he first joined the show. I’m now in wait-and-see mode with Boreanaz attached.
Good for him if it works. I thought he was going to relax for awhile( HA). I really do hope it does well David is an underappreciated actor and hopefully CBS unlike FOX will allow him to act
Nothing against David but – hope this just means a different TV project or more film projects for Jim. Have so missed him since POI ended.
That’s cool. Sorry John C. ….I am so fed up of trying to make out the current spell of mumblers that are so prevalent in lot of shows. I have tried turning up the tv but it’s still hard. I would have loved to watch Legion for instance, but when lead character made me put subtitles on I gave up. ( no freaking subtitles for it ! ) At least Bones has never had that problem. ITS NOT COOL Please please please STOP WITH THE MUMBLING
Looking forward to seeing the show
Won’t be watching this new show without Jim starring in it… boo booo booooo