Was The Flash's Crossover 'Duet' With Supergirl Musical Perfection?

The Flash and Supergirl sang their hearts out during Tuesday’s crossover — but was it music to your ears?
The Flash‘s “Duet” episode found Barry and Kara whammied by the Music Meister (guest star Darren Criss, Glee) into a coma-like state, during which they were transported into a movie musical. After getting over the awe of seeing Kara croon “Moon River,” Barry teamed up with his heroic pal to follow the script and convince lovers
Iris and Mon-El Millie and Tommy to tell their warring dads about their relationship. His pops was Malcolm Merlyn, now a shady nightclub owner, and hers were gangsters portrayed by Joe West and Martin Stein. The fatherly trio touchingly sang “More I Cannot Wish You” from Guys and Dolls to their kids, much to Barry’s delight.
Not to be left out of the fun, Winn and Cisco made an appearance as employees of the nightclub during a dance-heavy, group rendition of “Put a Little Love in Your Heart.” (John Barrowman’s Not Merlyn got in on the big number, too.)
The hour also featured two original tunes: the cheeky Barry/Kara duet “Super Friend,” written by Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Tom Root (Robot Chicken), as well as Barry’s romantic serenade to Iris, “Runnin’ Home to You,” penned by La La Land‘s Oscar-winning songwriting team, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. (After that episode-ending showstopper, how could Iris do anything but accept Barry’s re-proposal?)
What did you think of the songs? Grade them via the polls below, then hit the comments to back up your picks!
Can someone PLEASE propose to me that way???
.
Yes, it was cheesy. But the whole show was cute! And Jesse, Victor, and John can sing to me any time, any where. 😀😀😀
I knew Jesse could sing because he had been in Rent. Barrowman of course, but I did not know Victor Garber could sing like that.
He was in the Disney version of Annie. And played Jesus in Godspell
Oh yes, I have a faint memory of that being promoted when it aired on ABC. Yes. Thank you.
loved the disney/ABC version of annie and it had sarah hyland from modern family in it as molly also victor garber was awesome as daddy warbucks
that would be Matthew.
Actually, no. Jesus. It was ***BASED*** on the Gospel of Matthew
He sang previously in an episode of Legends!
Daylight come and me wanna go home.
Two episodes, actually.
Do a YouTube search for Victor Garber on Eli Stone. He sang several great numbers on that show, including one with George Michael. :)
Any time any where
Did not like the wrap up. Why did you have to make the villain the good guy? Did not like that. Of course, this section will be filled with Mon El hate soon, so I will just sit back and watch
So no Ryan gosling or emma stone cameos? Lol
That was super(friends) cute. Not really on a level of BTVS (although that will always be hard to achieve) but the original songs were nice and the unoriginal ones were great choices. Sure, it was cheesy but I smiled the whole time. The last song was so sweet. The only thing was that there didn’t seem to be any real stakes; the Music Miester was on their side. Off to download the album!
Me too! Had the biggest grin on my face the entire episode. I had actually never heard Grant Gustin sing before on “Glee” and he was completely ADORABLE in that beautiful song at the end. Also loved that the episode actually advanced the storyline of both “Supergirl” and “The Flash” (well, at least the romantic storylines).
Good as an episode of television, all the songs were well performed, but as a musical episode it was just ok. Maybe I’m holding it to too high of a standard but “Once More with Feeling” and “My Musical’ set a high bar.
Easily the worst episode ever for Flash.
There will always be that ONE person…. man… screw you seriously
I enjoyed it but I really wish they found a way to bring Alex to Central City. I find it hard to believe she wouldn’t have gone with them. I understand it was probably about scheduling but I feel she wouldn’t have left Kara’s side
Agree with you so much Alex would not leave Alex side. Makes no sense.
Sorry meant Alex would not leave Karas side.
I read somewhere that the episode was filmed at the same time as a Supergirl episode where Alex might feature heavily in. Unfortunately, I can’t find a source but maybe the lack of Alex here will make up for an episode where Alex has a storyline.
Correct.
Plus her singing was great in Grey’s Anatomy.
Do you mean Alex (Chyler Leigh ) if so yes, beautiful voice. Just was at the Troubadour performing her debut single too with East of Eli.
Thank you, CW! Thank you!
Is anyone else refreshing iTunes/Amazon/etc for a link? I want that soundtrack!
Do you know if the soundtrack is going to be made available?
They said it would, at the end? Available digitally, I think the promo said.
I wanted to like it but I found it embarrassing. I spent the episode cringing mainly.
That was so much fun! I hope it becomes an annual tradition. I also felt like it was the funniest episode either show has done all year. The writing and comedic timing of the actors were just so on point.
Hearing Jeremy Jordan sing, I missed Smash a bit.
As a big fan of musicals and Glee being one of my favorite tv shows. I loved loved loved this episode Darren,Grant and Melissa reunited felt like an episode of Glee. Loved hearing Grant and Melissa sing once again. Great episode
The running home song was very very good…..
I loved this episode. Although now I am having Glee and Smash withdrawals again.
I enjoyed it. Melissa has a great voice loved Moon River. I loved Mon-El no hate here . The episode was fun. Grant, is so talented as ids Melissa. Jeremy Jordan loved hearing him sing. Music Meister bring him back on SG.
That was great!! Can’t remember the last time I felt so much joy and had so much fun watching a television episode.
Episode was near perfection!
If I wanted to watch musicals, I’d watch Grease, West Side Story, or even La La Land (which I love). These musical tv show gimmicks are getting old fast.
Man, I loved it! Cheese and all! Just plain loving fun!
I enjoyed it so much! Left me wanting more! And still advanced the story for both shows!
AWESOME! AWESOME! And Oh yeah, AWESOME! And a big Wow at John Barrowman! I did not know he could sing! Loved the PUT A LITTLE LOVE IN YOUR HEART especially with all of the hate in the world and the fandom.