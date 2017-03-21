The Flash Supergirl Musical
Courtesy of The CW

Was The Flash's Crossover 'Duet' With Supergirl Musical Perfection?

By /

The Flash and Supergirl sang their hearts out during Tuesday’s crossover — but was it music to your ears?

The Flash‘s “Duet” episode found Barry and Kara whammied by the Music Meister (guest star Darren Criss, Glee) into a coma-like state, during which they were transported into a movie musical. After getting over the awe of seeing Kara croon “Moon River,” Barry teamed up with his heroic pal to follow the script and convince lovers Iris and Flash Supergirl MusicalMon-El Millie and Tommy to tell their warring dads about their relationship. His pops was Malcolm Merlyn, now a shady nightclub owner, and hers were gangsters portrayed by Joe West and Martin Stein. The fatherly trio touchingly sang “More I Cannot Wish You” from Guys and Dolls to their kids, much to Barry’s delight.

Not to be left out of the fun, Winn and Cisco made an appearance as employees of the nightclub during a dance-heavy, group rendition of “Put a Little Love in Your Heart.” (John Barrowman’s Not Merlyn got in on the big number, too.)

The Flash Supergirl MusicalThe hour also featured two original tunes: the cheeky Barry/Kara duet “Super Friend,” written by Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Tom Root (Robot Chicken), as well as Barry’s romantic serenade to Iris, “Runnin’ Home to You,” penned by La La Land‘s Oscar-winning songwriting team, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. (After that episode-ending showstopper, how could Iris do anything but accept Barry’s re-proposal?)

What did you think of the songs? Grade them via the polls below, then hit the comments to back up your picks!

43 Comments
  1. Jennifer says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:03 PM

    Can someone PLEASE propose to me that way???
    .
    Yes, it was cheesy. But the whole show was cute! And Jesse, Victor, and John can sing to me any time, any where. 😀😀😀

    Reply
  2. TheRealGreg (@UnitedWhofans) says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:04 PM

    Did not like the wrap up. Why did you have to make the villain the good guy? Did not like that. Of course, this section will be filled with Mon El hate soon, so I will just sit back and watch

    Reply
  3. Billy meacham says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:06 PM

    So no Ryan gosling or emma stone cameos? Lol

    Reply
  4. Lysh says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:10 PM

    That was super(friends) cute. Not really on a level of BTVS (although that will always be hard to achieve) but the original songs were nice and the unoriginal ones were great choices. Sure, it was cheesy but I smiled the whole time. The last song was so sweet. The only thing was that there didn’t seem to be any real stakes; the Music Miester was on their side. Off to download the album!

    Reply
    • Jennifer says:
      March 21, 2017 at 6:44 PM

      Me too! Had the biggest grin on my face the entire episode. I had actually never heard Grant Gustin sing before on “Glee” and he was completely ADORABLE in that beautiful song at the end. Also loved that the episode actually advanced the storyline of both “Supergirl” and “The Flash” (well, at least the romantic storylines).

      Reply
  5. madhatter360 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:14 PM

    Good as an episode of television, all the songs were well performed, but as a musical episode it was just ok. Maybe I’m holding it to too high of a standard but “Once More with Feeling” and “My Musical’ set a high bar.

    Reply
  6. tony kooper says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:17 PM

    Easily the worst episode ever for Flash.

    Reply
  7. Rjh6388 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:18 PM

    I enjoyed it but I really wish they found a way to bring Alex to Central City. I find it hard to believe she wouldn’t have gone with them. I understand it was probably about scheduling but I feel she wouldn’t have left Kara’s side

    Reply
  8. TvPeong says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:20 PM

    Thank you, CW! Thank you!

    Reply
  9. Michelle says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:24 PM

    Is anyone else refreshing iTunes/Amazon/etc for a link? I want that soundtrack!

    Reply
  10. Liz says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:26 PM

    I wanted to like it but I found it embarrassing. I spent the episode cringing mainly.

    Reply
  11. Jordan says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:28 PM

    That was so much fun! I hope it becomes an annual tradition. I also felt like it was the funniest episode either show has done all year. The writing and comedic timing of the actors were just so on point.

    Reply
  12. SG says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:29 PM

    Hearing Jeremy Jordan sing, I missed Smash a bit.

    Reply
  13. Carlos Alvarez Jr says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:30 PM

    As a big fan of musicals and Glee being one of my favorite tv shows. I loved loved loved this episode Darren,Grant and Melissa reunited felt like an episode of Glee. Loved hearing Grant and Melissa sing once again. Great episode

    Reply
  14. Ted Ilgenfritz says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:33 PM

    The running home song was very very good…..

    Reply
  15. Elizabeth says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:44 PM

    I loved this episode. Although now I am having Glee and Smash withdrawals again.

    Reply
  16. Jami says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:44 PM

    I enjoyed it. Melissa has a great voice loved Moon River. I loved Mon-El no hate here . The episode was fun. Grant, is so talented as ids Melissa. Jeremy Jordan loved hearing him sing. Music Meister bring him back on SG.

    Reply
  17. V.J. says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:48 PM

    That was great!! Can’t remember the last time I felt so much joy and had so much fun watching a television episode.

    Reply
  18. jrex says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:50 PM

    Episode was near perfection!

    Reply
  19. George H. says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:50 PM

    If I wanted to watch musicals, I’d watch Grease, West Side Story, or even La La Land (which I love). These musical tv show gimmicks are getting old fast.

    Reply
  20. DG says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:53 PM

    Man, I loved it! Cheese and all! Just plain loving fun!

    Reply
  21. Ava says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:59 PM

    I enjoyed it so much! Left me wanting more! And still advanced the story for both shows!

    Reply
  22. Phun says:
    March 21, 2017 at 7:03 PM

    AWESOME! AWESOME! And Oh yeah, AWESOME! And a big Wow at John Barrowman! I did not know he could sing! Loved the PUT A LITTLE LOVE IN YOUR HEART especially with all of the hate in the world and the fandom.

    Reply
