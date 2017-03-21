Was The Flash's Crossover 'Duet' With Supergirl Musical Perfection?

The Flash and Supergirl sang their hearts out during Tuesday’s crossover — but was it music to your ears?

The Flash‘s “Duet” episode found Barry and Kara whammied by the Music Meister (guest star Darren Criss, Glee) into a coma-like state, during which they were transported into a movie musical. After getting over the awe of seeing Kara croon “Moon River,” Barry teamed up with his heroic pal to follow the script and convince lovers Iris and Mon-El Millie and Tommy to tell their warring dads about their relationship. His pops was Malcolm Merlyn, now a shady nightclub owner, and hers were gangsters portrayed by Joe West and Martin Stein. The fatherly trio touchingly sang “More I Cannot Wish You” from Guys and Dolls to their kids, much to Barry’s delight.

Not to be left out of the fun, Winn and Cisco made an appearance as employees of the nightclub during a dance-heavy, group rendition of “Put a Little Love in Your Heart.” (John Barrowman’s Not Merlyn got in on the big number, too.)

The hour also featured two original tunes: the cheeky Barry/Kara duet “Super Friend,” written by Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Tom Root (Robot Chicken), as well as Barry’s romantic serenade to Iris, “Runnin’ Home to You,” penned by La La Land‘s Oscar-winning songwriting team, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. (After that episode-ending showstopper, how could Iris do anything but accept Barry’s re-proposal?)

What did you think of the songs? Grade them via the polls below, then hit the comments to back up your picks!