Video: DC's Legends Tell J.R.R. Tolkien of Their Quest to Destroy the One Spear

By

Oh, lord. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow run into another famous face tonight at 9/8c, in the CW series’ penultimate Season 2 hour. What will future novelist J.R.R. Tolkien have to say about Rip & Co.’s “fellowship”?

In the episode “Fellowship of the Spear,” the Legends must devise a plan to retrieve the last remaining fragments of the Spear of Destiny from the Legion of Doom. To that end, they find themselves in France at the height of World War I, where/when they enlist the help of soldier John Ronald Reuel Tolkien (played by Stitchers‘ Jack Turner).

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Rip and Nate explain, best they can, to Tolkien their “fellowship” and quest to track down and destroy the divine Spear of Destiny. Press play above to see how many meta references ring familiar to you.

Elsewhere during the episode, the team must face off against a pre-Legends, still-criminal incarnation of the late Leonard Snart (played by Wentworth Miller).

2 Comments
  1. JC1 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 11:19 AM

    Well hopefully it will turn out to be as good as the one with George Lucas. I was apprehensive of that episode but it turned out to be fantastic. :)

    Reply
  2. Mo says:
    March 21, 2017 at 11:45 AM

    Yesssssss my precioussss givessss him the seed for his future tome of epicness! So happy to see Rip an active participant. Can’t wait!

    Reply
