At the risk of stealing Hamilton‘s thunder, James Corden unveiled his own musical about a certain polarizing politician on Monday’s Late Late Show.

Alongside Timeless star Abigail Spencer, Ben Platt of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and comedian Tim Minchin, Corden presented Donald: The Musical, a four-minute parody of POTUS and his White House staff. (Fun fact: The song being spoofed is “When I Grow Up” from the musical Matilda, for which Minchin wrote the music and lyrics.)

In the video above, Minchin plays a kid version of Trump, who can’t wait to get older and, among other things, “eliminate Obamacare, replace it with… well, I don’t care!”

Platt, Corden and Spencer join in respectively as press secretary Sean Spicer, chief White House strategist Steve Bannon and presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway — but by the end of their song, the gang realizes they might not be cut out for careers in Washington, after all.

