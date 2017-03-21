James Corden, Abigail Spencer and Co. Star in 'Donald: The Musical' — Watch

By /

At the risk of stealing Hamilton‘s thunder, James Corden unveiled his own musical about a certain polarizing politician on Monday’s Late Late Show.

VIDEOSBeauty and the Beast Cast, Corden Recreate Disney Musical in L.A. Traffic

Alongside Timeless star Abigail Spencer, Ben Platt of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and comedian Tim Minchin, Corden presented Donald: The Musical, a four-minute parody of POTUS and his White House staff. (Fun fact: The song being spoofed is “When I Grow Up” from the musical Matilda, for which Minchin wrote the music and lyrics.)

In the video above, Minchin plays a kid version of Trump, who can’t wait to get older and, among other things, “eliminate Obamacare, replace it with… well, I don’t care!”

VIDEOSSamuel L. Jackson, James Corden Recreate Pulp Fiction, Jurassic Park, Snakes on a Plane, Django and More

Platt, Corden and Spencer join in respectively as press secretary Sean Spicer, chief White House strategist Steve Bannon and presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway — but by the end of their song, the gang realizes they might not be cut out for careers in Washington, after all.

Press PLAY on the video above to see Donald: The Musical in full, then hit the comments with your thoughts!

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Lisa says:
    March 21, 2017 at 5:44 AM

    I’m not seeing video

    Reply
  2. ninergrl6 says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:02 AM

    So clever. Bless James Corden and his musical theater roots.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 