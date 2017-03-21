Criminal Minds Sneak Peek: What Secret Is Reid's Prison 'Pal' Hiding?

This Wednesday on Criminal Minds (CBS, 9/8c), it becomes evident that Reid’s prison pal, former FBI agent Calvin Shaw, is hiding something — and based on this sneak peek, “mouthbreather” Alvez seems to know what it is.

Receiving an unexpected visit from the BAU agent, Shaw (played by Harold Perrineau) assumes that the “mouth-breather” simply wants the 411 on his colleague’s prison sitch. Wrong. No, Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) is there to confront Shaw himself, about his seemingly magnanimous reason for (eventually) turning himself in for the murder of a CI.

What secret is Shaw keeping? (And might it sully his status as Reid’s behind-bars confidante?) Press play above to watch the intense tête-à-tête.

Elsewhere in the Season 12 episode “In The Dark,” the BAU believes two UnSubs may be operating at the same time, when victims killed in two drastically different ways are discovered in the same city.

