Criminal Minds Sneak Peek: What Secret Is Reid's Prison 'Pal' Hiding?

This Wednesday on Criminal Minds (CBS, 9/8c), it becomes evident that Reid’s prison pal, former FBI agent Calvin Shaw, is hiding something — and based on this sneak peek, “mouthbreather” Alvez seems to know what it is.
Receiving an unexpected visit from the BAU agent, Shaw (played by Harold Perrineau) assumes that the “mouth-breather” simply wants the 411 on his colleague’s prison sitch. Wrong. No, Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) is there to confront Shaw himself, about his seemingly magnanimous reason for (eventually) turning himself in for the murder of a CI.
What secret is Shaw keeping? (And might it sully his status as Reid’s behind-bars confidante?) Press play above to watch the intense tête-à-tête.
Elsewhere in the Season 12 episode “In The Dark,” the BAU believes two UnSubs may be operating at the same time, when victims killed in two drastically different ways are discovered in the same city.
Want more scoop on Criminal Minds, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
Well. That is definitely an interesting revelation at the end there. Hm.
.
I really want to keep believing Calvin will turn out to be a reliable figure to help Reid in prison, ’cause he should have an ally, but his behavior towards Luke here and the questionable nature of his crime isn’t exactly helping in that regard. i like the way Luke holds his own against Calvin, though, and doesn’t appear intimidated by him. Maybe there will be more to this guy’s crime than what it seems-maybe he’s covering for somebody or something? I dunno.
.
Also hoping Reid and the team will finally get some good news soon that can help him get out of jail, or at least get some of the charges against him dropped or something.