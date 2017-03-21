Biography Reboot Headed to A&E

A revamped Biography is poised to tell a bunch of new stories at the place that made it famous.

The non-fiction series will return to A&E, the basic cable network where it was once a staple, A&E announced Tuesday.

This revamped Biography “will focus on the most meaningful moments in our culture from some of the most accomplished non-fiction storytellers of our time,” the network says in the official release.

During its lengthy, initial A&E run, Biography chronicled figures from history and pop culture. Peter Graves (Mission: Impossible) and Jack Perkins (Gunsmoke) were among its hosts. The series produced so much content that A&E eventually created The Biography Channel around its Biography catalog.

The series’ new iteration will include episodes about Russian leader Vladimir Putin, rappers Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur, boxer Mike Tyson, mafia don John Gotti Jr., kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart and cult leader David Koresh.

According to the network, Biography will start up this spring.