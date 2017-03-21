Biography Reboot AE Series Order
Shutterstock

Biography Reboot Headed to A&E

By /

A revamped Biography is poised to tell a bunch of new stories at the place that made it famous. 

The non-fiction series will return to A&E, the basic cable network where it was once a staple, A&E announced Tuesday.

TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide
Launch Gallery

This revamped Biography “will focus on the most meaningful moments in our culture from some of the most accomplished non-fiction storytellers of our time,” the network says in the official release.

RELATEDLeah Remini’s Scientology Exposé Renewed at A&E: ‘I Need to Continue’

During its lengthy, initial A&E run, Biography chronicled figures from history and pop culture. Peter Graves (Mission: Impossible) and Jack Perkins (Gunsmoke) were among its hosts. The series produced so much content that A&E eventually created The Biography Channel around its Biography catalog.

The series’ new iteration will include episodes about Russian leader Vladimir Putin, rappers Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur, boxer Mike Tyson, mafia don John Gotti Jr., kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart and cult leader David Koresh.

According to the network, Biography will start up this spring.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Luis Roman says:
    March 21, 2017 at 10:54 AM

    Can’t wait for the new Donald Trump bio. The pussy-grabbing! The Russian hacking! The slandering of Obama! They’ll need three hours.

    Reply
ad
 