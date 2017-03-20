Young & Hungry Sneak Peek: It's a Nice Day for a (Betty) White Wedding

It looks like Betty White has found a new pal (and a confidante) in Gabi Diamond.

The TV legend (The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls, Hot in Cleveland, etc.) makes a very special — and wonderfully weird — appearance in Monday’s belated Valentine’s Day episode of Young & Hungry (Freeform, 8/7c). But this time around, White is much more of a Blanche than a Rose, recalling the love-making skills of her many ex-husbands… including one who reminds her of the limp carrot Gabi is using to cook dinner.

As for why White’s character is in a wedding dress, you’ll have to hit PLAY on TVLine’s exclusive clip above to find out. Then, drop a comment with your thoughts below.