The Carmichael Show The N-Word
Courtesy of NBC

The Carmichael Show to Air Episode Featuring Uncensored N-Word

By /

Hold the bleeps: NBC’s The Carmichael Show will broadcast the racial slur “n—-r” in its entirety during an upcoming Season 3 episode.

“‘N-word’ is childish… say it!” star/executive producer Jerrod Carmichael told reporters during NBC Universal’s summer press day on Monday. “We know what we’re talking about. We’re not speaking to children.”

He added that the word is heard unedited “like, six times” during the half-hour, which will run with a parental advisory warning. Carmichael stars as himself in the acclaimed NBC sitcom, which centers on a fictionalized version of his North Carolina family and features TV veterans David Alan Grier and Loretta Devine as his parents. Previous episodes have tackled hot-button issues like police shootings and Black Lives Matter protests.

The N-word previously aired on broadcast television during All in the Family‘s run on CBS in the ’70s — but that was “before political correctness,” Devine noted.

The Carmichael Show Season 3 premieres Wednesday, May 31 at 9/8c on NBC.

