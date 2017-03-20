Exclusive

Prison Break Video: Wentworth Miller, Then and Now, Talks Up Great Escapes

By /

The more things change, the more they — hairlines included! — stay the same.

As we near the premiere of Fox’s Prison Break revival, TVLine presents this fun video which revisits series star Wentworth Miller’s original, circa-2005 preview of the thriller, followed by a current-day segment in which he shares a peek at Michael Scofield’s latest escape attempt.

In Prison Break’s nine-episode follow-up (premiering Tuesday, April 4 at 9/8c and filmed on location in Morocco), clues surface that suggest a thought-to-be-long-dead Michael may in fact be alive. Michael’s brother Lincoln (played by Legends of Tomorrow‘s Dominic Purcell) and widow/”widow” Sara (Colony‘s Sarah Wayne Callies) then reunite to engineer the biggest escape ever, enlisting three other notorious Fox River State — Robert Knepper’s T-Bag, Rockmond Dunbar’s C-Note and Amaury Nolasco’s Sucre — to assist.

The revival cast also includes Girlfriends’ Guide‘s Paul Adelstein (reprising his role of Paul Kellerman), Inbar Lavi (Imposters), Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains), Augustus Prew (Pure Genius) and Rick Yune (Marco Polo).

5 Comments
  1. Wrstlgirl says:
    March 20, 2017 at 2:11 PM

    Every time I remember that this is coming back the hair on my arms stands straight up, lmao!!! So excited!!

    Reply
  2. JPinks says:
    March 20, 2017 at 2:37 PM

    Yasssss! Cant wait!

    Reply
  3. David Hambly says:
    March 20, 2017 at 3:05 PM

    ditto

    Reply
  4. SnazzyO (@SnazzyO) says:
    March 20, 2017 at 3:09 PM

    Oh yeah, The Pretty is back. And so is the rest of the gang. I can’t wait.

    Reply
  5. N says:
    March 20, 2017 at 3:21 PM

    YES!

    Reply
