Ratings: Once Upon a Time Dips to New Lows, NCIS: LA Ticks Up

ABC bubble drama Once Upon a Time this Sunday delivered 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, dipping 11 percent and a tenth to mark new series lows.

Leading out of that, poor Time After Time (1.8 mil/0.4) dropped another 22 and 33 percent, while American Crime (1.9 mil/0.4) slipped 30 and 20 percent from its season opener.

RELATEDOnce Upon a Time Recap: Did Hook Propose?

Over on CBS, NCIS: Los Angeles (9 mil/1.2) ticked up a tenth, while Madam Secretary (7.2 mil/0.8) and Elementary (4.6 mil/0.6) were steady.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

NBC’s Little Big Shots (9.3 mil/1.5) dipped 8 and 12 percent but again led the night. Chicago Justice (5.7 mil/1.0) continued to wane, while the already-renewed Shades of Blue (4.1 mil/0.8) slipped 15 percent and a tenth.

RELATEDThe Walking Dead Recap: Hide and Eek!

Fox’s Making History (1.6 mil/0.7) dropped a few more eyeballs but stabilized in the demo. The Simpsons (2.3 mil/1.0) and in-limbo Last Man on Earth (2 mil/0.8) each ticked down, while everyone else was steady.

RELATEDFEUD Recap: The Mother ‘Load’

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.