Ratings: Once Upon a Time Dips to New Lows, NCIS: LA Ticks Up

ABC bubble drama Once Upon a Time this Sunday delivered 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, dipping 11 percent and a tenth to mark new series lows.
Leading out of that, poor Time After Time (1.8 mil/0.4) dropped another 22 and 33 percent, while American Crime (1.9 mil/0.4) slipped 30 and 20 percent from its season opener.
Over on CBS, NCIS: Los Angeles (9 mil/1.2) ticked up a tenth, while Madam Secretary (7.2 mil/0.8) and Elementary (4.6 mil/0.6) were steady.
NBC’s Little Big Shots (9.3 mil/1.5) dipped 8 and 12 percent but again led the night. Chicago Justice (5.7 mil/1.0) continued to wane, while the already-renewed Shades of Blue (4.1 mil/0.8) slipped 15 percent and a tenth.
Fox’s Making History (1.6 mil/0.7) dropped a few more eyeballs but stabilized in the demo. The Simpsons (2.3 mil/1.0) and in-limbo Last Man on Earth (2 mil/0.8) each ticked down, while everyone else was steady.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
Poor ABC they just aren’t having a good year with dramas besides Grey’s. just awful numbers and even more pathetic is NBC crowing about how well Shades of Blue is doing. Just an all around bad night for television numbers
What’s the possibility NBC pulls an HBO and reverses the Shades of blue renewal?
Nil.
When did Shades of Blue get a renewal? Did I miss that news??? Or did they get multiple renewals last season? Someone please refresh my memory. Thanks!
Follow the colorful linked text above.
Thank you Matt!!!
Wow. Those are some atrocious numbers. But there was a lot of March Madness going on yesterday. But still, as someone that going into this season had seen every Once Upon a Time episode, and has 3 saved on the DVR… it’s time to end the show. They lost focus, they repeat themselves in different forms and it’s boring. It stinks because I used to like this show a lot, but this season has been bad. I do hope that if the show gets cancelled (and at this point I think it should) they at least get a proper send off. I always thought, just like Lost, the show should have set itself up last season or even two seasons ago and give itself a number of episodes to gear towards as the last one. But they kept pushing it and renewing it and now when it does end it will end not with a bang, but apparently from the ratings, a wimper. And that’s unfortunate.
I’m enjoying American Crime. Any theories why people aren’t watching?
I’m guessing since no one knew what this season was going to be about, unlike like season when people new what the story line was and was able to grab peoples interest. And also ABC hardly did any promotion for this season like they did last season.
This is what happens when you aren’t prepared for a show lasting far past your expectations. Kick it to the curb unless you can find some writers who are invested and want to make improvements.
Time After Time is so dead ! :( Love that show.
What are the chances OUAT gets renewed for a seventh and proper final season?
It’s sad, OAUT can’t even keep eyeballs anymore, not only are they dropping in demo, but they didn’t even hit 3M viewers. So much that can be done with those characters, but unfortunately they are in the hands of awful show runners.
A Captain Swan engagement couldn’t even save that episode. I just think the show has gotten to the point where so many have tuned out that even giving people exactly what they want won’t bring them back. It’s just too little too late
Once needs to wrap up this season and be done. Those are terrible ratings and ABC does not need that next season. They really should start Sunday’s with comedies and do two family shows after them for Sunday’s fall
Poor ratings are only the reflection of the previous episode. Just as the new season’s ratings are mostly based on the previous season-which was far worse than this one. S6 is brilliant. I hope OUAT gets renewed and rebooted cause there aresome things that need correction badly and are one of the main reasons why OUAT has lost viewership last season.