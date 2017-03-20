Exclusive
Marlon Has the 'Ex' Factor in First Trailer for Wayans' NBC Sitcom

Divorce is a laughing matter for Marlon Wayans in the first trailer for his NBC sitcom Marlon, premiering Wednesday, Aug. 16 (9/8c).

In the promo, obtained exclusively by TVLine, the funnyman introduces us to “Marlon,” a manic Internet sensation who maintains a beyond-close relationship with his former wife, played by Essence Atkins. In fact, if they were any closer, he’d live in her garage a la The Real O’Neals’ Pat and Eileen.

Though the character’s approach to parenting suggests that maybe Father doesn’t always know best — he advises his daughter to go ghetto on schoolyard bullies and plops his son in a dumpster to earn money by scavenging bottles and cans to recycle — it’s clear that his big, immature heart is in the right place. It’s also clear that that big, immature heart still has a soft spot for his erstwhile missus.

Click on the video below to check it out, then hit the comments. Will you be sampling Marlon when it debuts?

