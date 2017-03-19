Courtesy of ABC (2); Fox

Quotes of the Week: New Girl, Once, Arrow, The Middle, NCIS and More

Need a distraction from the anxiety of March Madness? Fortunately, TVLine’s Quotes of the Week are the perfect way to forget about your busted bracket.

Quotes of the Week for March 12, 2017
This time around, we’ve got a nod to fake news on The Rachel Maddow Show, Superstore‘s strong opinions on baked goods, a heated argument on Girls and what is perhaps This Is Us‘ most heartbreaking line of dialogue yet.

Also featured in our weekly round-up: double doses of The Middle and Once Upon a Time.

Check out the attached gallery – or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!

