SNL Season 42: Worst to Best Episodes, Ranked — Lin-Manuel Miranda, KStew, Chappelle, Tom Hanks, ScarJo and More

Nearly every week from late September through mid-May, we here at TVLine highlight the best and worst of what Saturday Night Live has to offer, before turning it over to you, our loyal readers, to grade each episode.

RELATEDSNL to Air Live Nationally, Announces Melissa McCarthy, Jimmy Fallon, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Pine as Hosts

And with SNL taking the next three weekends off before returning with host Louis C.K. on April 8, we’ve decided to revisit how each of the previous Season 42 episodes have fared, based on the average grade that you gave them.

Just how high does Tom Hanks rate thanks to David Pumpkins? Does Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hosting stint come in lower than you’d expect? And what about Kristen Stewart after her surprisingly well-received outing (and that one very steamy Pizza Rolls ad)?

RELATEDWeekend Update Primetime Spinoff Officially Ordered at NBC

Peruse the attached gallery above (or click here for direct access) to see how TVLiners ultimately ranked each SNL Season 42 episode from worst to best, then tell us if you’re surprised by any of the results. (And yes, we will update the rankings again before season’s end, so check back soon.)