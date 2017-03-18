The Originals Season 4 Premiere
Ratings: Originals Returns Steady vs. May Finale, NCAA Tourney Tops Night

The CW’s The Originals opened Season 4 on Friday night with 1.06 million total viewers — its largest audience since the middle of Season 3 — and a 0.3 demo rating.

For comparison’s sake, its previous premiere — leading out of Vampire Diaries on a Thursday in October 2015 — drew 890K and a 0.4, while its May 2016 finale did 850K/0.3 on a Friday.

TVD, in its last regularly scheduling airing in the Friday leadoff slot, did 1.14 mil/0.4.

Leading out of The Originals, Reign (790K/0.2) added a few eyeballs while flat in the demo.

Over on ABC, Last Man Standing (6.2 mil/1.0) and Dr. Ken (4.5 mil/0.8) were steady, with the former commanding Friday’s largest audience.

NBC’s Grimm (3.92 mil/0.8) ticked up, while Fox’s Sleepy Hollow (1.88 mil/0.4) was steady (leading out of yet another Rosewood rerun).

CBS’ NCAA tourney coverage averaged 4.9 mil and a 1.5, leading the night in the demo.

1 Comment
  1. Liz says:
    March 18, 2017 at 9:00 AM

    Hopefully The Originals get that renewal, even if it’s only for a final season. The season is off to pretty solid start and I can’t wait to see the connections with TVD characters down the line.

    Reply
