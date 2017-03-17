Scorpion Sneak Peek: Happy Jeers Cheery Paige (in a Dangling Gondola!)

This Monday on CBS’ Scorpion, Paige’s attempt to keep things light as she and Happy sit tight in a precarious gondola winds up triggering a war of words.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

In the episode titled (ahem) “Broken Wind” (airing Monday at 10/9c), Team Scorpion — in the midst of repairing a wind farm turbine — must race to save Paige and Happy before the cable holding the gondola they are in snaps, plummeting them to the ground.

RELATEDCBS’ Zoo, Big Brother and New Asteroid Thriller Get Summer Premiere Dates

As seen in the exclusive sneak peek above, Paige (played by Katharine McPhee) tries to preoccupy Happy’s mind with wedding planning banter, but the bride-to-be is having none of it. And frankly, Happy (Jadyn Wong) should have left it at that, because when she tries to explain to Paige why a genius can’t be bothered with such frivolity, she delivers a diss that socks her “friend-ish” right in the ol’ pom-poms.

Press play above to see “cheerleader” Paige react to the jeer!

Want scoop on Scorpion, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.