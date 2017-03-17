Family Guy Sneak Peek: Peter Griffin Might Ruin Food Trucks for You Forever

We already can’t eat Pop-Tarts or drink Kool-Aid without thinking about Family Guy. And now, it seems the Griffins will also be with us in spirit the next time we visit a food truck.
Appropriately titled “Saturated Fat Guy,” Sunday’s episode (Fox, 9/8c) finds Peter opening up his own food truck called Eat My Junk. Because, you know, why not?
I can’t say whether or not Peter’s little venture turns out to be a success, but based on TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, at least I can say that he knows the ins and outs of the business. Every. Last. Annoying. One.
Hit PLAY on the video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.
Gross – don’t watch the show but decided to watch the sneak peek. I will never go near a food truck again, especially if I have to pay using an iPad. Sure puts a new perspective on convenience foods. LOL
Love this show. Can’t wait for seasons 16-20.
I was ready for a fight…I thought it said Ford trucks.