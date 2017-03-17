TVLine Items: Revolution Star to P.D., Ballers Adds Guttenberg and More

A Revolution star is coming to light up Chicago P.D.



Tracy Spiridakos — who now recurs on MacGyver — will guest-star on the NBC drama in a multi-episode arc.

RELATEDChicago Med Scoop: Westworld ‘Patriarch’ Cast as Papa Halstead

She’ll play Det. Hailey Upton, a member of the robbery homicide unit. “Always clocking in overtime, she got her detective shield meritoriously on the heels of an undercover assignment that is still shrouded in secrecy,” according to the official character description, “and as a result has had to prove herself to those who thought she didn’t earn the detective promotion.” She’ll clash with Voight at first, but he’ll eventually come to want her in Intelligence.

She’ll first appear in Episode 21, which is slated to air in early May.

Spiridakos’ TV work also includes Being Human and Bates Motel.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Police Academy graduate Steve Guttenberg (Veronica Mars) will recur on Ballers as Wayne Hastings Jr., a casino magnate and real estate big shot, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Game of Thrones‘ Richard Dormer, who plays Beric Dondarrion in the HBO saga, will star in the BBC/Cinemax serial killer drama Rellik, per The Hollywood Reporter. Dormer’s character, a disfigured detective named Gabriel Markham, is consumed by the search for the murderer who marked him for life.

RELATEDEd Sheeran to Visit Game of Thrones

* Today’s episode of General Hospital, which in some markets was bumped for President Trump’s news conference, will be available tonight for viewing after 8/7c, the ABC soap tweeted.

Update: #GH will air as planned today. For anyone interrupted, you'll be able to watch the episode online at 5 PM PT https://t.co/7NqaQN9odJ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 17, 2017

* Tim Kang (The Mentalist) has signed on as a series regular in The Trustee, ABC’s female buddy-cop comedy pilot. Per Deadline, he’ll play the “agreeable” Det. Wu, who comes into conflict with Meaghan Rath’s Det. Eliza Radley.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

* The Great British Baking Show (known in the United Kingdom as Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off) has hired QI host Sandi Toksvig and comedian Noel Fielding to replace hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, who left the series after it left the BBC, EW.com reports.

* UnREAL wunderkind Michael Rady has joined the cast of The Get, according to Deadline. He’ll play Tom, a journalist who enjoys legwork, in the CBS drama pilot about Internet journalists who unearth injustice.

* FX’s upcoming limited series Trust, about the 1973 kidnapping of oil fortune heir John Paul Getty III, will premiere in January 2018. Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire) will executive-produce alongside Slumdog‘s Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?