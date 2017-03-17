Ratings: Chicago Med Surges Opposite NCAA Tournament Tip-Off

NBC’s Chicago Med this Thursday drew 7.2 million total viewers and a 1.4 rating, rising 14 and 27 percent week-to-week to deliver its most-watched episode of the season and a 4-month demo high (excluding its recent apres-Voice airing).

NBC notes that Med is its first regular program to ever match ABC’s Scandal in the demo. Leading out of that, Blacklist: Redemption (4.2 mil/0.8) ticked up.

Opening the Peacock’s night, Superstore (4.2 mil/1.1) rose 20 percent in audience while steady in the demo. An 8:30 Trial & Error encore (3.2 mil/0.8) outperformed the most recent Powerless (2.4 mil/0.7).

Elsewhere….

CBS | NCAA men’s basketball tournament action averaged 4.6 mil and a 1.3 during primetime, on par with a year ago and down 35 percent and a tenth from last Thursday’s scripted lineup.

ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (8 mil/2.0) rose 10 percent (to a 5-week audience high) and added a tenth to last week’s all-time demo low. Scandal (5.8 mil/1.4) and The Catch (3.9 mil/0.8) were flat.

FOX | MasterChef Junior (3.9 mil/1.1) was steady, while Kicking & Screaming (2 mil/0.6) ticked down from its premiere.

