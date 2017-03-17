Ratings: Chicago Med Surges Opposite NCAA Tournament Tip-Off

NBC’s Chicago Med this Thursday drew 7.2 million total viewers and a 1.4 rating, rising 14 and 27 percent week-to-week to deliver its most-watched episode of the season and a 4-month demo high (excluding its recent apres-Voice airing).
NBC notes that Med is its first regular program to ever match ABC’s Scandal in the demo. Leading out of that, Blacklist: Redemption (4.2 mil/0.8) ticked up.
Opening the Peacock’s night, Superstore (4.2 mil/1.1) rose 20 percent in audience while steady in the demo. An 8:30 Trial & Error encore (3.2 mil/0.8) outperformed the most recent Powerless (2.4 mil/0.7).
Elsewhere….
CBS | NCAA men’s basketball tournament action averaged 4.6 mil and a 1.3 during primetime, on par with a year ago and down 35 percent and a tenth from last Thursday’s scripted lineup.
ABC | Grey’s Anatomy (8 mil/2.0) rose 10 percent (to a 5-week audience high) and added a tenth to last week’s all-time demo low. Scandal (5.8 mil/1.4) and The Catch (3.9 mil/0.8) were flat.
FOX | MasterChef Junior (3.9 mil/1.1) was steady, while Kicking & Screaming (2 mil/0.6) ticked down from its premiere.
Happy for grey’s. It was a phenomenal episode and it showed how severely underused Jesse Williams is. (And it’s about time japril gets back together, their chemistry is still off the charts)
Agree. Why hasn’t ABC developed another spinoff of it yet. 13 seasons in and it’s one of the highest rated dramas on television. And while they’re at it, why doesn’t Modern Family have a spinoff yet? ABC could learn a lot from NBC and CBS on the power of a spinoff. I just don’t get it….
Wasn’t Modern Family going to attempt a spinoff with Rob Riggles character? ABC missed the chance to spin off MF. This season I was only watching it out of habit but I’ve finally dropped it and not sure if I will go back to it on Hulu or not. I understand MF does well in the demo but I hope ABC has a endgame in site.
Greys man!! This kinda pull 13 seasons in? Amazing. Also great because that was the best episode of the season (I love Japril so I might be biased). Still that show is a beast!!
Probably the second worst episode of Grey’s this season!!! Almost as bad as the November sweeps where they all daydreamed in the OR on that one patient. The only thing that saved that episode was the McDreamy cameo at the end. Grey’s sure is having a lackluster season this year, IMO, watching out of habit this season. Hopefully these last few episodes will pick up some steam!!!
The Catch actually might get renewed if it can stay around 0.8.
The Catch is holding on, this season has gotten better. I want the show to make it to a season 3.
Chicago Med is amazing, so happy it can fight on its own.
I’m so happy for Grey and Chicago med. Love this 2 <3