Chicago Med Louis Herthum
Shutterstock

Chicago Med Scoop: Westworld 'Patriarch' Cast as Papa Halstead

By /

The brothers Halstead are getting a visit from not-so-dear old dad.

Chicago Med has cast Louis Herthum (Westworld) as the father of Dr. Will Halstead and Chicago P.D.‘s Detective Jay Halstead, TVLine has confirmed.

RELATEDChicago Fire Scoop on Severide and Anna’s Romance

Chicago Med Will and Jay's FatherHerthum’s Pat will have what is sure to be an intense reunion with his sons in the episode “Generation Gap,” slated to air Thursday, April 13 (at 9/8c on NBC).

“We get to see the family dynamic and all the family drama as it plays out,” P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer tells TVLine, adding that pops “might be going through something medical.”

RELATEDChicago Justice EP Talks Law & Order Connection

“Two seasons ago, we mentioned that Jay and his father hadn’t spoken in two years,” Soffer continues. “There’s a lot of animosity. Their mother died of cancer. Their dad was hard on them. It’s definitely an interesting dynamic, and we’ve been having some fun scenes to play.”

Herthum — whose other TV credits include Longmire, True Blood and Murder, She Wrote -— tweeted about his guest spot earlier this week:

#OneChicago fans, are you excited to meet Papa Halstead?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 