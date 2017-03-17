Exclusive
Chicago Fire Spoilers
Courtesy of NBC

Chicago Fire Sneak Peek: Armed Gang Members Take the Firehouse Hostage

By

Chicago Fire is under siege.

In this exclusive clip from next Tuesday’s episode (NBC, 10/9c), gunshots ring out near Firehouse 51, prompting Casey and Stella to lock down the building — but not before gun-toting criminals manage to get inside.

Looking for cover from their rivals, five local gang members slip past the doors just before they close, then assume control of the firehouse. Casey and Stella don’t even have a chance to alert Chief Boden to the crisis before the gang members point guns in their faces, warning them not to move.

Despite the threat to their lives, Casey offers to call for help when he notices that one of the gangsters is seriously wounded. Unfortunately, they won’t let him use his radio, and the situation only gets more intense as the other gang drives up to 51.

Press PLAY below to watch the sneak peek, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the firefighters’ scary situation.

3 Comments
  1. Wrstlgirl says:
    March 17, 2017 at 10:47 AM

    Looks like this would make for a great crossover with P.D. and Med :-) Looks good.

    Reply
  2. Dave says:
    March 17, 2017 at 11:12 AM

    In b4 Dawson somehow saves the day and/or is the central character in the most trouble during the episode.

    Reply
    • Wrstlgirl says:
      March 17, 2017 at 11:25 AM

      Since they wrapped up the Louie story line the episodes have been much better. But the March 28th episode sounds very Saint Gabi centric.

      Reply
