Alyssa Milano Joins Cast of The CW's Beauty-Queen Drama Insatiable

The cast of The CW’s Insatiable just got a little more Charmed.

Alyssa Milano has signed on to play a recurring role in the beauty pageant-themed drama pilot, according to a report from our sister site Deadline. Disney Channel grad Debby Ryan stars as a vengeance-minded teen who enters the world of beauty pageants with the help of lawyer-turned-pageant coach Bob (The Walking Dead alum Dallas Roberts). Milano will play Bob’s wife Coralee, who’s eager to climb each and every rung of the social ladder. (The role is a “major recurring” one, per Deadline.)

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

Milano joins Christopher Gorham (Covert Affairs, 2 Broke Girls) on the project, who signed on this week to play Bob’s pageant-dad nemesis Barnum. Dexter‘s Lauren Gussis wrote the pilot, and Ryan Seacrest is onboard as an executive producer.

We last saw Milano acting on the small screen in ABC’s summer soap Mistresses, which she ditched in 2014 after just two seasons. But she’s a true TV veteran, dating back to her days as Tony’s daughter Samantha on the ’80s sitcom Who’s the Boss?. Milano also spent eight seasons as sister witch Phoebe on The WB’s Charmed, which wrapped up in 2006.