American Crime's Timothy Hutton Boards Amazon's Jack Ryan

American Crime‘s Timothy Hutton will soon be investigating international crimes with Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, booking a recurring role on the Amazon original series.

The eight-episode drama — which is based on an idea conceived by Lost‘s Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland and therefore not a direct adaptation of Clancy’s popular book series — stars former Office staffer John Krasinski as the eponymous hero. Per the official logline, Ryan is an “up-and-coming CIA analyst” who gets thrust “into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale.”

Hutton will play Singer, the Deputy Director of Operations. He joins an ensemble that also includes Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Abbie Cornish (Limitless).

In addition to American Crime, Hutton is perhaps best known to TV audiences for his starring role on TNT’s long-running Leverage. On the big screen, he won both an Academy Award and Golden Globe for his role in Robert Redford’s Ordinary People.

Season 1 of Jack Ryan is expected to drop in 2018.