Shutterstock

American Crime's Timothy Hutton Boards Amazon's Jack Ryan

By /

American Crime‘s Timothy Hutton will soon be investigating international crimes with Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, booking a recurring role on the Amazon original series.

RELATEDCable/Streaming Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled? What’s On the Bubble?

TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide
Launch Gallery

The eight-episode drama — which is based on an idea conceived by Lost‘s Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland and therefore not a direct adaptation of Clancy’s popular book series — stars former Office staffer John Krasinski as the eponymous hero. Per the official logline, Ryan is an “up-and-coming CIA analyst” who gets thrust “into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale.”

Hutton will play Singer, the Deputy Director of Operations. He joins an ensemble that also includes Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Abbie Cornish (Limitless).

RELATEDSunday Ratings: American Crime Returns to Series Lows

In addition to American Crime, Hutton is perhaps best known to TV audiences for his starring role on TNT’s long-running Leverage. On the big screen, he won both an Academy Award and Golden Globe for his role in Robert Redford’s Ordinary People.

Season 1 of Jack Ryan is expected to drop in 2018.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 