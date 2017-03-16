Monday Ratings: The Bachelor Hits a Finale Low, 24: Legacy Rises

By /

Our long numerical nightmare is over.

Following an extended delay caused by a weekend power outage at one of its data centers, Nielsen releasing the TV ratings for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday night. TVLine will be posting each day’s batch separately as they trickle in — and frankly, for my own sanity I likely won’t bother with many sitcoms or stationary shows — so grab a pint of Zakarian Ale and sit back….

ABC | The Bachelor drew 8.4 million total viewers and a 2.7 demo rating, rising 18 and 23 percent week-to-week (to season highs), but down 12 and 7 percent year-over-year to mark lows for a finale. After the Final Rose retained 7.8 mil/2.4.

NBC | The Voice (12.2 mil/2.6) dipped a tenth in the demo week-to-week, while Taken (5.7 mil/1.2) held steady in Week 3.

FOX | 24: Legacy (3.9 mil/1.0) rose two tenths, while APB (3.3 mil/0.7) dipped.

CBS | Scorpion (6.6 mil/1.1) ticked down, tying its series low in the demo.

3 Comments
  1. Chlojack says:
    March 16, 2017 at 11:05 AM

    Other ratings sites say that 24 Legacy got 1.0 and 3.889 million viewers.

    Reply
    • Matt Webb Mitovich says:
      March 16, 2017 at 11:08 AM

      Oops. My peepers glanced at the wrong line. Been so long I darn near forgit how to rating! Fixed with the speed of 1,000 gazelles.

      Reply
  2. sarah t says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:23 PM

    So Nick may have actually killed the Bachelor franchise after all. Sheesh.

    Reply
