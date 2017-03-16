Beauty and the Beast Cast, Corden Recreate Disney Musical in L.A. Traffic

James Corden was the Belle of the ball crosswalk on Wednesday, recreating Beauty and the Beast outside his Late Late Show studio with the help of stars Dan Stevens, Josh Gad and Luke Evans.

With Emma Watson M.I.A., it was up to Corden’s Belle to romance Stevens’ Beast, slow-dancing on a busy Los Angeles street as the crosswalk theater production held up traffic and befuddled observers sitting in their cars.

“That was incredible. It was the most invigorating thing I’ve ever done,” Stevens said after the final number. “I crossed that road, and on the other side was everything I love about theater — and a gas station.”

Gad, who plays LeFou in the upcoming live-action film, was most excited about getting to step into the role of Lumière for this one-time-only production, providing lead vocals on “Be Our Guest.”

“I didn’t get to play this part in the movie, and I’m actually kind of glad,” he said, before delivering the perfect deadpan. “Who wants to do it in front of millions of people in a film when you can do it in front of half a dozen Lyft and Uber drivers here?”

Corden, on the other hand, was simply overjoyed by the allegedly enthusiastic reaction from onlookers.

“There was someone looking through their sunroof, you guys,” he said. “That’s a standing ovation!”

Press PLAY on the video below to watch Corden’s latest installment of “Crosswalk the Musical,” then drop a (high) note below.