Heathers Reboot, Alicia Silverstone's American Woman Leaving TV Land — Find Out Where They'll Air

The Heathers have a new home — before their series even gets underway.

The 1988 cult film’s TV-series reboot, as well as the Alicia Silverstone-led dramedy American Woman, will make their debuts on Paramount Network, per The Hollywood Reporter. Both series had originally been planned to air on TV Land.

Both Paramount Network (which is what the cable channel now known as Spike TV will be called, come January) and TV Land are owned by Viacom Global Entertainment Group.

In addition, American Woman — a single-camera show inspired by the life of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Kyle Richards — will reshoot parts of its pilot in order to add a heavily recurring male lead.

Heathers is described as a “pitch-black comedy anthology set in the present day,” and it follows Veronica Sawyer (played by Under the Dome‘s Grace Victoria Cox) and a trio of vicious Heathers played by relative newcomers Melanie Field, Brendan Scannell and Jasmine Matthews. James Scully will play JD, and original film cast member Shannen Doherty (Beverly Hills, 90210) has a mysterious, important role in the show.

In American Woman, Silverstone plays an unconventional mother struggling to raise her two daughters after leaving her husband. With the help of her two best friends, Kathleen (Mena Suvari, American Beauty) and Diana (Jennifer Bartels, Friends of the People), the trio will each discover their own brand of independence in a world reluctant to give it.

