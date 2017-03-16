TVLine Items: Downward Dog Premiere Date, Star Seeks New Boss and More

ABC is ready to unleash Downward Dog — on Wednesday, May 17 at 9:30/8:30c, before curling up in its regular home on Tuesdays at 8.

RELATEDABC Trims Episode Order for Midseason Comedy Imaginary Mary

Based on a web series, the canine-perspective comedy follows Nan (Fargo‘s Allison Tolman) through her daily life as seen through the eyes of her intelligent dog, Martin (voiced by Samm Hodges). Nan struggles with work, her overbearing boss and her personal relationships (including ex-beau Jason, played by Raising Hope‘s Lucas Neff), while Martin’s point-of-view makes for a laughably unique take on humanity.

The cast also includes Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Love) as Nan’s best friend/co-worker and Barry Rothbart as her boss.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Fox’s freshman musical drama Star is looking for a new showrunner following Chuck Pratt’s exit from the series. The split comes as no surprise — Pratt came aboard intending to run the show only for the remainder of its first season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

* RuPaul’s Drag Race has dropped a new trailer for its Season 9 premiere (airing Friday, March 24), and it details a long list of of celebrity guest judges including Lisa Kudrow, Kesha, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Naya Rivera and Andy MacDowell, per EW.com. Check out the trailer below:

* Due to scheduling conflicts, Emmy winner Christine Lahti (The Blacklist) will replace Rita Wilson as head of the board of trustees in Fox’s untitled university drama pilot (fka Controversy), our sister site Deadline reports.

* The History Channel will focus on “the heart of epic events” around the world with over 100 hours of new documentary programming meant to explore America’s War on Drugs, immigration, cars, terrorism and more, all slated for a 2017 release.

* HBO has renewed the comedy Crashing, starring writer/creator Pete Holmes (The Pete Holmes Show), for a second season.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?