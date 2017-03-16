Bones Stars and EPs Reminisce, Thank Fans in Series-Spanning Video

If you’ve been jonesing for some Bones reminiscing in advance of the long-running drama’s upcoming finale, your prayers have been answered.

On Thursday, Fox released the video above, featuring members of the cast and production staff talking about the show’s 12-season evolution. Leads David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel are there, as well as stars Michaela Conlin, T.J. Thyne, Tamara Taylor and John Boyd and EPs Hart Hanson, Stephen Nathan, Michael Peterson, Jonathan Collier and Barry Josephson.

RELATEDAsk Ausiello: Spoilers on Big Bang, Bates, Bones, Nashville, Walking Dead, Flash, Once, Grimm and More

Shot in December 2016, the video celebrates the procedural’s long run, offering behind-the-scenes secrets about locations, props and the like.

“Brennan and Booth’s house is gone,” Thyne notes as he, Taylor, Conlin and Boyd gather on a soundstage. “We’re dismantling the FBI as we speak,” Boyd adds.

RELATEDBones EP on Booth/Brennan’s Future Post-Sully, Nixing Betrayal Scenario

The roughly 20-minute video incorporates a ton of Bones footage (including many of Booth and Brennan’s most memorable/romantic moments) and spends a lot of time thanking the show’s fans, whom Taylor dubs “the most loyal.”

Bones‘ series finale airs Tuesday, March 28, at 9/8c. Press PLAY on the video above to dive into the Squint-tastic walk down memory lane (and to find out which series-central prop Boreanaz declares “a disaster”).